Durham Blanks Knights, 7-0

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Four Durham pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout as the Bulls blanked the Charlotte Knights 7-0 on Wednesday night at the DBAP.

Jeffrey Springs worked the first two innings while making his first Triple-A rehab start for the Tampa Bay Rays. Angel Sanchez (W, 4-1) tossed the next five efficient innings, needing just 54 pitches to blank the Knights through the seventh. Michael Gomez and Manny Rodriguez each threw an inning to close out Durham's third shutout victory of the season.

The four Bulls pitchers needed just 93 pitches to throw the combined shutout.

Meanwhile, the Durham (31-34) offense sprang to life with five solo home runs. Heriberto Hernandez, Ronny Simon, Austin Shenton, Logan Driscoll and Curtis Mead all went deep for the Bulls. Seven of Durham's 10 hits went for extra bases.

Simon finished the night 3-4 with a single and a double, while Driscoll also threw out a base stealer in the first inning. Driscoll was playing in his first game since May 3rd.

Springs used just 18 pitches to complete two scoreless innings against the Knights (26-38). Springs, who signed a four-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays before last season, underwent Tommy John surgery in April, 2023.

The six-game series continues on Thursday night at 6:35 PM with Tyler Alexander (0-1, 6.35) expected to oppose Touki Toussaint (1-2, 5.26).

