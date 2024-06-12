Knights Fall to Bulls on Wednesday, 7-0

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(DURHAM, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 7-0 on Wednesday night from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. With the win, the Bulls evened up the series, 1-1. Still, the Knights lead the season series, 5-3.

The Bulls jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to an RBI single from Curtis Mead. Two innings later, Heriberto Hernadez launched a solo home run, his second of the season.

One inning later, the Bulls added a second home run of the night, a solo shot off the bat of Ronny Simon. All three of those runs in Wednesday's game were charged to RHP Sean Burke (0-1, 5.23), who started for Charlotte. Burke allowed three runs on five hits over 3.1 innings pitched in his third start of the season since being activated off Charlotte's injured list. He was saddled with the loss.

The home runs kept coming for the Bulls, who tallied five total long balls on the evening. The Bulls added a solo shot in the fifth by Austin Shenton, a solo shot in the sixth by Logan Driscoll and a solo shot in the seventh by Mead. The Bulls scored seven runs on 10 hits on Wednesday night.

Offensively for the Knights, second baseman Michael Chavis recorded a team-high two hits on the night. The Knights combined for six hits on the evening.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Thursday night from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Durham on Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.