Three Run Eighth Propels Sounds to Win at Gwinnett

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lawrenceville, Ga. - Trailing through most of the game, the Nashville Sounds (35-30) rallied late for a 4-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (30-35) on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Entering the top of the eighth down a run, Freddy Zamora sparked a rally with a leadoff single. Gwinnett reliever Taylor Widener then got two outs, but Owen Miller came through in a clutch spot to tie the game with a single to center field. Wes Clarke then put the Sounds ahead for the first time, launching a blast over the left field fence. His fifth homer of the season for Nashville put the Sounds up 4-2.

The Sounds pitching staff bounced back after a rough performance yesterday. Taylor Clarke got the start and gave up a couple runs in three innings of work. The bullpen would keep Gwinnett off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Garrett Stallings added 3.1 scoreless innings before Kevin Herget (3-0) took over in the seventh and got four outs. Harold Chirino walked one but struck out one to get out of the eighth, then Ryan Middendorf (S, 2) earned the save with a scoreless ninth.

Miller led the Sounds offense with two hits, a double, run and RBI. Clarke's homer was his second in as many games. Chavez Young and Chris Roller each had a double, with Roller's being an RBI double that got the Sounds on the scoreboard in the seventh inning.

With the series tied, the Sounds will turn to right-hander Tyler Woessner (2-4, 7.24) for game three of the series. He'll face Gwinnett right-hander Darius Vines (0-1, 5.44). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central at Coolray Field tomorrow night.

Post-Game Notes

Francisco Mejía (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the first inning. The switch hitter is batting .438 (14-for-32) with a double, four home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs since the streak began on May 31.

Wes Clarke (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) homered in back-to-back games for the first time at the Triple-A level. He last homered in consecutive games on September 7 and 8, 2023 with Biloxi at Birmingham.

Garrett Stallings' 3.1 scoreless innings was his longest outing without giving up any runs this season.

Kevin Herget has not allowed a run over his last eight appearances combined between Milwaukee (3 G, 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K) and Nashville (5 G, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K), dating back to May 15.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

