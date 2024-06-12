June 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (29-35) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (26-37)

Wednesday, June 12 - 11:05 AM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, OH

LHP Thomas Pannone (4-5, 4.22) vs. LHP Will Dion (2-2, 7.08)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers play the second of their six-game series this morning at Huntington Park...it marks the second time the two clubs have matched up this season, following May 7-12 in which Iowa and Columbus split...Iowa is slated to start left-hander Thomas Pannone who will make his league-leading 14th start...the Clippers are slated to start left-hander Will Dion, who will make his 13th appearance (12th start) for Columbus.

TUESDAY, TUESDAY: Iowa dropped the series opener last night at Columbus by a 3-2 score...the offense was provided by solo home runs from Alexander Canario and Bryce Windham...Riley Thompson made the start for Iowa and suffered his first loss of the season as he allowed two runs on three hits in 4.1 innings of work...Porter Hodge pitched 2.2 scoreless inning in his first outing with the I-Cubs since being optioned on June 7.

CANARIO CANNONS: Iowa outfielder Alexander Canario has homered in back-to-back-to-back games (6/8-11) for the first time this season and for the fifth time in his career (last - 8/22-24, 2023)...he is the first I-Cub this season to homer in at least since three straight games since Brennen Davis homered in four straight from May 12-16...since May 18, Canario ranks among International League leaders in total bases (1st, 63), homers (1st, 10), extra-base hits (1st, 16), slugging percentage (1st, .818), RBI (2nd, 23), OPS (2nd, 1.237), runs scored (T-2nd, 20) and hits (T-5th, 27).

VS. COLUMBUS: The I-Cubs are visiting Columbus for the first time since they played a three-game set July 14-16, 2023 in which Iowa won two of the three games and outscored the Clippers 11-10...this marks the second time the two clubs have matched up this season following a six-game series at Principal Park from May 7-12 in which each team won three games Columbus outscored the I-Cubs 41-40.

CLOSE CALLS: Iowa fell to 11-11 in one-run games this season in their 3-2 loss last night at Columbus...they have played 22 one-run games which is the tied for second-most in the IL, trailing Omaha (16-6).

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HUNTER!: Iowa Cubs relief pitcher Hunter Bigge celebrates his 26th birthday today, and shares this date of birth with Hall of Famer Bill Foster and two-time all-star Hideki Matsui...he also shares a birthday with author Anne Frank and Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday...Bigge has thrown 2.2 scoreless innings with Iowa since being activated from the injured list and has never pitched in a professional game on his birthday.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Iowa begins a road trip in which they will play 12 games over the next 14 days...the trip began last night at Columbus where they will play six games before traveling to Indianapolis for another six-game series...the I-Cubs have gone 11-18 on the road this season but have won three of their last six games away from Principal Park.

WINDY CITY: In the fifth inning of last night's game, Bryce Windham hit his first home run since July 28, 2023 at Memphis...Windy is slashing .385/.448/.654 (10-for-26) with four extra-base hits and three RBI in eight June games...Bryce has also made appearances at five different positions, including catcher (17 games), second base (seven) first base (six), right field (three) and designated hitter (two).

SERIES RECAP: Iowa and Toledo split their six-game series from June 4-9...the I-Cubs outscored the Mud Hens 34-32 and have won seven of the 12 games played vs. Toledo.

DYNAMIC DUO: Iowa relief pitchers Carl Edwards Jr. and Ethan Roberts have not allowed an earned run in nine outings and eight outings respectively...Edwards Jr.'s streak is tied for third-longest in the International League and he has gone 1-1 in 10.0 innings during the streak...he earned his seventh save Friday night, which is good for fourth-most in the International League...Roberts began the season on the injured list but has pitched 8.1 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts through his first eight outings with Iowa and his streak it tied for sixth-longest in the International League.

