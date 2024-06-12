Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 12 vs. Scranton/WB

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/WB RailRiders (39-25) vs. Rochester Red Wings (32-30)

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 4.50) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-1, 20.25)

TUESDAY TROUBLES: The Rochester Red Wings were held to just two hits and were shut out for the fourth time this season in the series opener against Scranton/WB last night, 10-0...LF DARREN BAKER doubled, and C RILEY ADAMS extended his hitting streak to five games with a single in the second...in relief, RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN and RHP LUIS REYES each turned in scoreless appearances to finish the game...Rochester looks to even the series at a game apiece this afternoon, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound for his second career Triple-A start...the RailRiders will counter with a southpaw of their own, LHP Josh Maciejewski.

ROCK N' RILEY: C RILEY ADAMS extended his hitting streak to five consecutive games last night, dating back to his second game with Rochester on 6/5 at Worcester...the former Toronto draft pick finished the game 1-for-4 with a single...he now carries a .400 batting average (10-for-25) with three home runs, five RBI and six runs scored through his first six games with the team.

DARREN TO DREAM: LF DARREN BAKER logged his first extra-base hit since 5/31 against St. Paul yesterday, a double into the left field corner to highlight a 1-for-4 performance...the California native now has 57 hits this season, fourth-most among Nationals Minor Leaguers.

KING ROBERT: RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN turned in 1.1 hitless innings in relief last night, retiring all four batters he faced in order...this is the second time this season Gsellman has turned in 1.0 or more hitless innings and the first time since 5/8 at SWB (3.1 IP).

VOTE FOR PEDRO: The Red Wings drew 8,419 Rochester faithful through the turnstiles last night, the fifth home game this season with over 8,000 fans...this marks the fourth-biggest crowd for a Tuesday game at Innovative Field since 2019 (9,128 on 7/18/2023 vs. DUR, 10,507 on 7/4/2023 vs. BUF, 8,798 on 5/30/2022 vs. BUF).

OUR REY(ES) OF SUNSHINE: RHP LUIS REYES logged a scoreless ninth in last night's contest on one hit...since the Red Wings became a Nationals affiliate in 2021, he has the second-most appearances (82) and innings pitched (150.1), and fourth-most strikeouts (124) of any Rochester pitcher...

Reyes is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA (4 ER/12.0 IP) at Innovative Field this season and posts an 0-1 record with a 7.20 ERA (12 ER/15.0 IP) on the road.

