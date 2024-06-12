WWE Veteran NZO to Team with Rocky on Wrestling Night on June 22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Rockey the Rockin' Redbird will have NZO by his side in the quest to defend the Memphis Redbirds Championship Belt at Wrestling Night at AutoZone Park on Saturday, June 22 as the Redbirds host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins).

At 5 p.m. on the plaza, wrestlers from Memphis Wrestling will duel in a pair of matches. After the game, fan favorite WWE veteran NZO will team up with Rockey the Rockin' Redbird in the Championship Main Event match. The winner of the match will earn the Memphis Redbirds Championship Belt.

In addition to the championship match, NZO is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and have a meet and greet during the game. NZO spent seven years in the WWE from 2012 to 2018 and competed in marquee events like the NXT Tag Team Championship, NXT TakeOver and Raw where NZO assisted John Cena.

In addition to Wrestling Night, the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Memphis Redbirds Soccer Jersey. During the game, children can enjoy free interactive inflatables and face painting on the Old Bluff. After the game, a fireworks show will light up the sky, presented by Tennesse Lottery, to set the scene for the Championship Main Event.

