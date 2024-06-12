Winans' Scoreless Gem Spoiled by Late Nashville Surge as Stripers Lose 4-2
June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Reigning International League Pitcher of the Week Allan Winans continued his dominant month of June by striking out a season-high nine batters over 6.0 scoreless innings for the Gwinnett Stripers (30-35), but a three-run eighth inning from the Nashville Sounds (35-30) turned the game around and handed Gwinnett a 4-2 loss on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: An RBI single by Nacho Alvarez Jr. put Gwinnett in front 1-0 in the third inning. The Stripers added to their lead with an RBI groundout by Ramon Laureano to make it 2-0. After Winans departed following six scoreless frames, Nashville cut the deficit in half in the seventh on an RBI double by Chris Roller. The Sounds came back in the eighth with three runs, including a two-run home run by Wes Clarke off Taylor Widener (L, 3-4) to go up 4-2.
Key Contributors: Winans (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO) worked his second-straight scoreless start for Gwinnett while Alvarez Jr. (1-for-4, RBI) collected his first Triple-A hit and RBI in his debut. Drake Baldwin reached base in all four plate appearances (2-for-2, 2 BB) in his season debut with Gwinnett and Luke Williams collected a pair of hits. For Nashville, Clarke had the decisive hit with his two-run home run, and the bullpen combined for 6.0 scoreless innings.
Noteworthy: Winans has yet to allow a run over two starts in the month of June (12.0 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 17 SO) and is now 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA (9 ER in 46.0 IP) in seven games (six starts) all-time in June with Gwinnett. Williams extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Andrew Velazquez saw his team-best 14-game hitting streak snapped.
Next Game (Thursday, June 13): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Darius Vines (0-1, 5.44 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against RHP Tyler Woessner (2-4, 7.24 ERA) for the Sounds. It's Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday at Coolray Field, as fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 12, 2024
- Chasers Even Series with Late Rally Over Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- WooSox Drop Second Straight in Buffalo, 5-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Dingler Extends Hit Streak to Fifteen in 7-5 Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jacksonville Wins Fifth Consecutive Contest - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Win Three In A Row With 5-2 Victory Over Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- Haskin Powers Tides To Win Over Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Redbirds Win Streak Snapped at Tides in Back-And-Forth Game - Memphis Redbirds
- Durham Blanks Knights, 7-0 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Fall to Bulls on Wednesday, 7-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Worcester Red Sox and Worcester Bravehearts to Collaborate in MLB's PLAY BALL Weekend this Saturday - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Fall to RailRiders in Pitchers Duel - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.12 - Rochester Red Wings
- Pitching Even Better in On-Hit Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- I-Cubs Fall in Extras to Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Winans' Scoreless Gem Spoiled by Late Nashville Surge as Stripers Lose 4-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Walks Sting Bats in 7-2 Loss against Saints - Louisville Bats
- Three Run Eighth Propels Sounds to Win at Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Take Afternoon Walk to 7-2 Victory over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse's Five-Game Winning Streak Ends with 5-3 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Buddy Kennedy's Stellar Debut Helps 'Pigs Rally Past Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Persistence, Perspective Power Randy Wynne's Journey - Louisville Bats
- WWE Veteran NZO to Team with Rocky on Wrestling Night on June 22 - Memphis Redbirds
- Bonding over Faith: 'Pigs Players and Fans Connect on Faith Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - June 12 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 12 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Home Runs by Alvarez Jr., Tromp Help Stripers Clip Nashville 8-7
- Winans' Scoreless Gem Spoiled by Late Nashville Surge as Stripers Lose 4-2
- Stripers Erupt Late to Put Away Nashville 13-9 in High-Scoring Bout
- Stripers' Allan Winans Named International League Pitcher of the Week
- Stripers Allow Four Homers in Series-Ending Loss at Durham