Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.12

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:06 p.m.

Temperature: 69 °F

Time of Game: 2:50

Attendance: 5,348

HOME RUNS:

STARTING PITCHERS:

LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-1, 7.04 ERA) 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 0 HR, 63/44 (P/S), left tied 0-0

LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 3.54 ERA) 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 0 HR, 56/37 (P/S), left tied 0-0

RED WINGS NOTES:

ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ logged his second career Triple-A start this afternoon...the California native pitched 5.0 scoreless innings with four hits and two strikeouts, his first pair at the Triple-A level...this is the fifth time this season that Alvarez has pitched at least 5.0 scoreless innings and the first time since game one on 5/26 against Akron (CLE) with Double-A Harrisburg...

Between Rochester and Harrisburg this season, he posts a 3.41 ERA (23 ER/60.2 IP), which is the fourth-best among Nationals Minor Leaguers.

AGAINST (C)ALL ODDS: CF ALEX CALL collected three walks this afternoon to lead an offense that combined to draw eight...he has now collected three free passes in three different games this year, becoming the first Red Wing to do so since Daniel Palka walked four times each in three games in 2021.

(BLANKEN)HORN THIS WAY: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN singled on a sharp line drive to right field in the bottom of the fourth to log the lone hit for the Red Wings this afternoon... He finished 1-for-4 and has now hit safely in 19 of his last 22 games dating back to 5/19 against Buffalo.

WALK IT LIKE I TALK IT: The Red Wings were walked eight times Wednesday afternoon, led by CF ALEX CALL with three and 2B ERICK MEJIA with two...this marks the second time since at least 2004 that Rochester has drawn at least seven free passes in a game with only one hit, with the other coming on 4/14 of this season at Buffalo (10 BB)...

Rochester has drawn 305 walks this season, the fourth-most in the International League.

SO NICE WE DID IT TWICE: The Red Wings offense was held scoreless for the second-straight game this afternoon, on one hit...this is the first time Rochester has been shut out in back-to-back nine-inning home games since 5/27 vs. Durham, and 5/28 against Richmond in 2007.

RAILRIDERS NOTES:

ALL(EN) ABOARD: LF GREG ALLEN paced the offense with a pair of doubles this afternoon, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored...this is his first game with two doubles since 5/7/2023 against Buffalo with Worcester...

This marks his sixth multi-hit game of the season with Scranton/WB.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.