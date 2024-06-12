Redbirds Win Streak Snapped at Tides in Back-And-Forth Game

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip and a six-game series with a 5-4 loss at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Kansas City) on Wednesday night at Harbor Park in Norfolk.

Memphis found a way to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning on a shortstop Thomas Saggese RBI double but immediately fell behind in the bottom of the frame. The Redbirds clubbed a pair of home runs in the game. Third baseman Jared Young smacked a two-run shot in the fifth inning and left fielder Matt Koperniak nailed a solo homer in the sixth inning.

Right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse allowed four runs on three hits, walked five and struck out six in 5.0 innings pitched. The start was his first in three times through the rotation due to a pair of MLB Rehab starters taking his place. Packy Naughton made his first Memphis appearance of the season and tossed a scoreless frame.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.