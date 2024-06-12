Red Wings Fall to RailRiders in Pitchers Duel

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings were shut out for a second-straight game by Scranton/WB Wednesday afternoon, 2-0. RF Travis Blankenhorn turned in Rochester's only hit of the day, a single in the fourth. LHP Andrew Alvarez turned in 5.0 scoreless frames in his second career Triple-A start, and LHP Joe La Sorsa logged 1.1 innings on one hit in relief.

Both offenses struggled to find any success in the first two-thirds of today's contest, as Scranton/WB and Rochester's staff both dominated, only allowing five total hits through the first six frames.

After six scoreless innings, Scranton/WB opened up the scoring in the top of the seventh. RF Oscar Gonzalez lined a changeup into shallow right field that rolled all the way to the wall for a one-out triple. The next at-bat, LF Greg Allen roped a double into the right field corner that plated Gonzalez, making it 1-0 RailRiders.

Scranton/WB added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Oscar Gonzalez lined his second hit of the afternoon into right for a single. The next batter, Greg Allen, crushed his second double of the game into the left-center field gap. Gonzalez scored all the way from first, and Allen advanced to third on the relay throw home, making it 2-0 RailRiders. 3B and former Red Wing Jeter Downs lifted a sac-fly to straight-away center field. Allen tagged up and crossed home to extend the Scranton/WB lead to three.

Down to their last three outs, Rochester went down in order and fell 3-0 to Scranton/WB, falling behind two games to none in the series.

LHP Andrew Alvarez toed the rubber for Rochester in his second Triple-A start of his career. The southpaw turned in five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out two. RHP Adonis Medina was called on first out of the Rochester bullpen. The right-hander logged 1.2 innings, allowing a run on three hits while striking out two. LHP Joe La Sorsa was next to enter the game for the Red Wings. The New York native spun 1.1 scoreless innings and only allowed one hit. RHP Orlando Ribalta came on to pitch the ninth. In his seventh Triple-A appearance of the season, the right-hander logged 1.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game is LHP Andrew Alvarez. The California native spun 5.0 scoreless innings, only allowing four hits while striking out two. It was the second time this season where Alvarez tossed 5.0 plus innings without allowing a walk, with the first on 5/26 with Double-A Harrisburg.

The Red Wings look to bounce back and win their first game of the series Thursday night. RHP Thaddeus Ward gets the ball for Rochester and is set to face off against RHP Will Warren for Scranton/WB. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

