I-Cubs Fall in Extras to Clippers

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (29-36) fell to the Columbus Clippers (27-37), 6-3, in 10 innings on Wednesday at Huntington Park.

After I-Cub starter Thomas Pannone had faced the minimum through the first four innings; two walks, a double play and a pick off at first, the Clippers got to him in the fifth, taking a 1-0 lead, as Jhonkensey Noel lifted a home run over the right field wall. Columbus would add two more walks and another hit in the inning but Pannone struck out Jose Tena with the bases loaded to end the frame.

The I-Cubs tied it in the seventh, when Cole Roederer notched his, and Iowa's, second hit of the game, to plate Luis Vazquez, who walked with two outs and advanced to second after a BJ Murray Jr. walk.

Although each team had innings with runners in scoring position, the score remained tied through nine innings, and the contest went to extras.

In the top of the 10th, The I-Cubs failed to move the runner from second with the first two batters of the inning, but Owen Caissie hit a towering two-run homer to right.

In the bottom of the 10th, Clipper first baseman Micah Pries began the inning at second, and catcher Dom Nunez singled off of Cub reliever Jose Cuas before Christian Cairo walked to load the bases with no outs.

The next batter, Tena, singled to left with the infield in tying the score at three apiece. Then, to end the afternoon, Juan Brito sent a three-run homer over the center field wall to win it for the hosts.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Thomas Pannone fired 5.0 innings of two-hit, one-run ball...he has allowed two runs or less and thrown at least 5.0 innings in each of his last three starts

- Hunter Bigge, Ethan Roberts, Keegan Thompson, and Carl Edwards Jr. combined to toss four shutout innings in relief...Bigge and Roberts still have yet to allow an earned run in an I-Cub uniform this season

- Cole Roederer recorded his first multi-hit game as an I-Cub this season, with a double and a single

Iowa will play against Columbus on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from Huntington Park slated for 6:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

