Buddy Kennedy's Stellar Debut Helps 'Pigs Rally Past Mets

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Syracuse, N.Y. - Despite falling into an early 3-0 hole, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (28-35) rallied back for a 5-3 win over the Syracuse Mets (39-25) on Wednesday morning at NBT Bank Stadium.

After a scoreless first two frames, the Mets struck first in the third inning. Two singles began the frame before a fielder's choice produced the first out of the inning and put runners on the corners. Rylan Bannon then slugged his 11th homer of the season to break the ice, making it 3-0 Syracuse.

Simon Muzziotti homered the third straight game, a solo shot and his fifth of the year, to get the 'Pigs on the board in the fourth.

Jordan Luplow reached on an error to begin the sixth before Muzziotti singled. Buddy Kennedy then laced a double to left-centerfield, scoring both runners and tying the game at 3-3.

With one out in the eighth, the 'Pigs loaded the bases on a single, error, and walk. Jim Haley then legged out a fielder's choice, allowing the go-ahead run to score. Cal Stevenson then bounced a single to centerfield, bringing home an insurance run as well.

Max Lazar (S, 5) worked around a base hit to throw a scoreless ninth, striking out one, to secure his fifth save in as many tries for the 'Pigs.

Tyler Gilbert (2-0) threw seven pitches, all strikes, out of the bullpen to earn the win for the 'Pigs. Gilbert struck out two in a perfect seventh.

Mike Vasil (2-4) gets tagged with the loss for the Mets, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks, striking out three.

The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Thursday, June 13 with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Kolby Allard (0-4, 8.51) is slated to go for the IronPigs while Syracuse hands the ball to Dom Hamel (1-3, 7.29).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.