Dingler Extends Hit Streak to Fifteen in 7-5 Loss

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens came into Wednesday night with a promising 1-0 series lead over the Omaha Storm Chasers.The Hens picked up 14 hits, but left 17 base runners stranded and eventually fell short to the Storm Chasers' rally 7-5.

Ty Madden came into today looking for his first win of the season after starting 0-2. He had a strong start picking up three strikeouts in his first two innings. His four-seam fastball and slider

The Mud Hens were able to damper pitcher Andrew Hoffmann's day early as two walks and a Spencer Torkelson singler had the bases loaded in the first three at bats. Dillon Dingler walked up to the plate for clean-up duties, but he hit into a double play, only allowing Parker Meadows to score.

The Storm Chasers would catch up to the Hens' lead in the bottom of the third. Tyler Gentry hit a single into left-center field, but was then moved all the way around the base path by a walk and two force outs to make it 1-1.

Toledo threatened to take the lead once again in the fourth inning. Base hits from Eddys Leonard and Andrew Navigato put the Hens in scoring position with just one out. Hoffmann then dealt a walk to Meadows that would lead to him being pulled. Walter Pennington would take over on the mound, but his slider got away from him, allowing Riley Unroe to take home. Torkelson then hit a sacrifice fly deep enough into right field for Navigato to take the 3-1 lead.

Madden's night would conclude after the fifth inning in which he picked up his fourth strikeout. A hard-hit double from Cam Devanney looked especially dangerous when John Rave ripped one toward second. But, fear not, as Navigato made an amazing leap into the air to snag the line drive and finished the play off with a summer salt to add to the display.

The sixth inning would open with Easton Lucas on the mound. The former Oakland Athletic and Las Vegas Aviator had a slow start in Toledo, but has become a regular in the rotation as of late. Lucas showed just why that is as he picked up two strikeouts and went one, two, three.

A Jace Jung base hit would bring an end to Pennington's 2.1 innings pitched as Will Klein came in to replace him. Klein had spent the last week in the Majors with Kansas City, but was optioned back to Omaha on June 10.

Klein began by walking Dingler before a throwing error on CJ Alexander allowed Ryan Vilade to take second and Jung to make it a 4-1 game.

Toledo would also work their bullpen as Sean Guenther entered for the save attempt. The lefty struggled to open the eighth as a Devanney single and back to back doubles by Nate Eaton and Alexander made it a 4-3 game. Guenther then gave up the lead as Devin Mann drilled a double with baserunners on the corners.

To try and protect their lead, the Storm Chasers would bring Carlos Hernandez to the mound. Hernandez was able to find the first two outs, but would quickly load the bases by hitting back to back Toledo players. That would cause Omaha to pull Hernandez in favor of Tyler Duffey. With Unroe at the plate, the intensity of the moment could be felt throughout Fifth Third Field. The count would reach 3-2, but Unroe pulled through to force the walk to make it a 5-5 game.

Trey Wingenter would replace Guenther on the rubber to open the ninth. The Storm Chasers would feast on the righty beginning with a Tyler Gentry double. They then reclaimed the lead with an RBI single from Rave, before extending their lead with a double from Eaton.

Now trailing 7-5, the Mud Hens would have to rally to extend the game or win. The Hens fought, but failed to find the hits necessary to make it happen.

Toledo and Omaha will face off again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.

Notables:

Ty Madden (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

Easton Lucas (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

