SWB Game Notes - June 12

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (39-25) @ Rochester Red Wings (32-30)

Game 65 | Road Game 35 | Innovative Field | Wednesday, June 12, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 4.50) vs LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-1, 20.25)

TWO-HIT TUESDAY: The RailRiders foursome of Yoendrys Gómez, Duane Underwood, Jr., Art Warren and Phil Bickford combined to allow just two hits in nine innings of work. It was the team's lowest number of hits allowed this season. The last time they did that was in September of 2023 with Clayton Beeter, Clay Aguilar, Michael Gomez, Jesus Liranzo, and Matt Bowman.

THE MORE THE MERRIER - SWB is 11-1 when they put nine or more runs on the board in a single game and 20-2 when they plate seven or more.

PERAZA POWER - The swing clicked for Oswald Peraza last night as he went 3-for-5 at the plate with a grand slam. It was his first homer with SWB on the season and the team's first grand slam of the summer. The last RailRiders four-run homer was from Jamie Westbrook in August of 2023.

HE GETS ON BASE: Ben Rice has reached successfully in all six games he has played as a RailRider. Rice is 10-for-22 for a .444 batting average while driving in nine and scoring eight of his own. The Yankees #12 prospect has also walked as many times as he has struck out (6) and stolen one base. Rice plays both catcher and first base.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has worked a 1.59 ERA in 17 appearances. In 22.2 innings, he has allowed just four earned runs. The righty has inherited seven runners this season and hasn't allowed any to score. Underwood, Jr. has two wins and two saves, while striking out double what he has walked. The Yankees signed him as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

YOGO GOGO- Yoendrys Gómez tossed his fifth shutout start of the season last night. Gómez worked five and a third one-hit innings, his longest outing of the summer. He lowered his earned run average to 2.79 in 28.2 innings.

T.J. FUNFIELD- T.J. Rumfield had four hits in the win last night, including three singles and his fifth home run of the season. He is the third player to record four knocks in a single game along with Jasson DomÍnguez and Caleb Durbin.

DOUBLE DIGITS- In their past four games, the RailRiders have recorded double digits in the run column. They had ten runs on Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday and a dozen runs in Sunday's win. The batters have also knocked double digit hits in each of those victories.

MAGIC MOMENT- After rejoining the RailRiders on May 31, Josh Maciejewski has entered the rotation. His last three appearances have been starts, going back to his roots from his early professional career.

