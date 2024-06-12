Bisons Win Three In A Row With 5-2 Victory Over Worcester

BUFFALO, NY- The Buffalo Bisons stellar pitching and clutch hitting propelled the club to 5-2 win over the Worcester Red Sox Wednesday night.

The first six innings were scoreless, the starting pitching for both clubs suffocated the opposing hitters with only six combined hits. The Bisons pitchers would record eight total strikeouts to help lead the Bisons to a third straight win.

The Bisons Beau Sulser was once again stellar on the mound pitching four innings, only giving up three hits, no walks and striking out three batters. His counterpart on the Red Sox Justin Hagenman pitched three innings giving up two hits and four strikeouts.

Will Robertson would be first on the board late in the sixth inning. Robertson hit a two-run double that scored Rafael Lantigua and Orelvis Martinez. Robertson's eighth double of the season gave Buffalo a 2-0 lead before the seventh inning.

The Herd would not hold the lead for long as Worcester evened the score up in the top of the seventh. The only runs of the game for the WooSox came from Tyler Heineman with a deep sacrifice fly that scored Mickey Gasper. Eddy Alavarez would score on a fielding error by Damiano Palmegiani to tie the game up at 2-2.

After a walk from Martinez with the bases loaded, Palmegiani extended the Bisons' lead to three with a two-run single that scored Steward Berroa and Riley Tirotta. Thanks to Palmegiani, Buffalo now held a three-run advantage in the bottom of the seventh inning. These would ultimately be the winnings runs for the club with Mason Fluharty coming in to get the final outs in the top of the ninth.

Relief pitching for the Bisons was excellent Wednesday night with Hayden Juenger and Connor Cooke leading the bullpen. Juenger pitched two innings giving up no hits and notching a strikeout. Cooke only pitched one inning but gave up no hits and no walks and struck out all three batters he faced. Erik Swanson would be credited with the win pitching one inning giving up one hit, two runs and throwing one strikeout. Fluharty pitched the final inning and would be credited with a save.

Palmegiani was a crucial part of the Bisons offense notching two hits, two RBIs in four at bats. Berroa was as reliable as ever getting three hits in four at bats while also scoring a run and stealing his 28th base of the season.

The series with Worcester will continue Thursday night at Sahlen Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, Aaron Sanchez is expected to start.

