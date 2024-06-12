Saints Take Afternoon Walk to 7-2 Victory over Bats

LOUISVILLE, KY - Day games have been rough for the St. Paul Saints this season, entering play seven games below .500 in those contests. That didn't matter as they took a patient approach on Wednesday afternoon against the Louisville Bats drawing 11 walks, getting timely hits from Matt Wallner and Tony Kemp, and a solid start from Adam Plutko in a 7-2 victory at Louisville Slugger Field.

With one out in the second inning Kemp ripped a triple down the first base line and scored on an RBI into right-center by Diego Castillo making it 1-0 Saints.

Wallner came through with a big two-out hit in the third. With runners at the corners and two outs after a pair of walks and a fielder's choice, Wallner ripped a two-run double to the gap in right-center increasing the lead to 3-0.

Meanwhile, Plutko worked out of a couple mini jams along the way. In the second he gave up a leadoff double to Nick Martini, but left him stranded at third.

Plutko put two on with two outs in the third on back-to-back singles, but got Major League rehabber Noelvi Marte to pop out to end the inning.

In the fourth, Plutko gave up a one out double to Edwin Rios, but got the next two hitters to fly out

With one out in the sixth Marte singled to left-center. After Plutko struck out Martini, Ryan Jensen came out of the bullpen to take over. He gave up a hard-hit infield single to short by Rios and then hit Peyton Burdick to load the bases. A walk to Conner Capel forced in a run cutting the Saints lead to 3-1. Jensen got out of the inning with a groundball off the bat of Austin Wynns. Plutko went 5.2 innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out five.

Four walks aided the Saints in the seventh inning as they plated four runs to blow the game open. Patrick Winkel led off the inning with a double to right. With one out Martin walked. With two outs three straight walks, the latter two to Wallner and Yunior Severino, plated two runs giving the Saints a 5-1 lead. Wallner finished the game 1-4 with a double, three RBI, and a run scored. After a pitching change, Kemp looped a 3-2 pitch into right for a two-run single increasing the lead to 7-1. Kemp finished the day 3-5 with a triple, two RBI, and a run scored.

Rios hit a solo homer to right-center leading off the eighth, his ninth of the season, making it 7-2 but that would be the last run of the game.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday night at 5:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints are TBA and the Bats send RHP Connor Phillips (2-4, 9.00) to the mound. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

