Jacksonville Wins Fifth Consecutive Contest

June 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Yonny Chirinos fired five scoreless innings and Victor Mesa Jr. homered as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp took a 3-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark for their fifth consecutive victory.

In the bottom of the second inning, Jonah Bride ignited the momentum for the Jumbo Shrimp (30-35), threading a base hit past Indianapolis (26-37) third baseman Malcom Nuñez. Griffin Conine followed with a base hit, sending Bride to 2nd base. Tristan Gray knocked the third consecutive base hit, loading the bases. Will Banfield reached on a fielder's choice error, allowing Bride to score the opening run. Two batters later, Javier Sanoja drove in Jacksonville's second run with a sacrifice fly, increasing their advantage to 2-0.

Mesa Jr. (11) started the fifth frame with a solo home run off Indianapolis Domingo Germán (L, 0-4), pushing the lead to three.

The Indians broke through Jumbo Shrimp pitching in the top of the seventh inning. Matt Gorski (12) blasted a solo homer, cutting the deficit to two.

Luarbert Arias (S, 3) finished off Indianapolis by firing 2.1 scoreless frames with five punchouts.

Jacksonville and Indianapolis continue their series Thursday with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball to RHP Valente Bellozo (0-1, 7.71 ERA) and the Indians will counter with RHP Braxton Ashcraft (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

