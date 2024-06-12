Syracuse's Five-Game Winning Streak Ends with 5-3 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Wednesday

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets were doomed by poor defense in a 5-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs early on a Wednesday afternoon in front of a sold-out Education Day crowd at NBT Bank Stadium full of local students, teachers, and school staff. The Mets made three errors in the loss, leading to three unearned runs allowed. The loss ends the Mets' five-game winning streak.

Syracuse (39-25) received another start from Christian Scott on Wednesday morning turned early afternoon, and the top pitching prospect for the New York Mets looked impressive yet again. In three and two-thirds innings, Scott allowed just one run on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Scott's most impressive attribute continues to be his ability to attack the strike zone. Among the 60 pitches the right-hander threw on Wednesday, 46 of those pitches were strikes. The only run off Scott was a solo home run from Símon Muzziotti in the top of the fourth. Muzziotti has now homered in consecutive games to start the series.

The Mets gave Scott some run support in the bottom of the third when Rylan Bannon slugged a three-run homer to put the home team in front, 3-0. It was the 11th home run of the season for Bannon.

However, Syracuse wouldn't score again after that swing, as the Lehigh Valley (28-35) pitching staff shut the Mets down from there. Syracuse did not score in the final six innings, leaving four runners on base in the process.

Ricardo Pinto tossed six strong innings for the IronPigs, allowing just three runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Three Lehigh Valley bullpen arms Tyler Gilbert, Yuinor Marte, and Max Lazar worked the final three innings without surrendering a run, allowing just three hits and no walks with four strikeouts. Lazar eventually earned the save in the ninth. The 25-year-old right-hander has allowed just one earned run in 11 appearances with Lehigh Valley this season.

While the pitching staff held the Mets in check, the offense for the IronPigs scored the game's final five runs to clinch victory. Down 3-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, Lehigh Valley got the first two runners of the inning on base when Jordan Luplow reached on an error and Muzziotti singled. Buddy Kennedy then doubled them both home to tie the game, 3-3. Wednesday was Kennedy's first game in the Phillies organization after being traded from the Detroit Tigers earlier this month. The New Jersey native finished 3-for-5 with a run scored and two runs driven in.

In the eighth, the IronPigs took the lead for good with two fateful runs. Again, it was poor defense from the Mets that helped kickstart the rally for the road team. An infield single from Kennedy with one out followed by an error at shortstop by Luisangel Acuña on a Cody Roberts groundball put runners on first and second with one out. A walk to Scott Kingery loaded up the bases. Then, an RBI fielder's choice from Jim Haley made it 4-3, and an RBI single from Cal Stevenson followed to turn it into a 5-3 ballgame and gave the IronPigs the necessary insurance to win the game. It was just the second win in eight tries for Lehigh Valley against Syracuse this season.

The Syracuse Mets are back home for their first two-week homestand of the season. The first six games of the 12-game homestand are against the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, this entire week. Game three of the series is set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday with right-hander Dom Hamel expected to start on the mound for the Mets against left-hander Kolby Allard for the IronPigs.

