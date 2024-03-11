Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 21

March 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers in action

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers in action(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-0 for the twenty-first week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers visited the Maine Mariners on Tuesday morning before taking a trip to Trois-Rivieres to play the Lions on Friday and Saturday. They won 2-1 over Maine on Tuesday and beat the Lions 4-3 on Friday, before taking a 3-1 loss to Trois-Rivieres on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, March 5 at Maine Mariners | 2-1 W

Another terrific performance by veteran John Muse led the Railers to one of their most compelling, and timely, victories of the season here Tuesday. Worcester beat Maine, 2-1, with Muse stopping 29 shots. He was particularly good in the third period when the Mariners pressed, and pulled goaltender Brad Arvanitis while having a power play.

Friday, March 8 at Trois-Rivieres Lions | 4-3 W

Worcester opened the scoring on a power play in the first on a goal from Jake Pivonka (1-0-1). The Lions tied things before the second with a goal from Brycen Martin (1-1-2). Trois-Rivières grabbed the lead early in the second on a shot from John Parker-Jones to make it 2-1. The final four goals were scored in a span of 2:40 midway through the second, coming from Artyom Kulakov (1-0-1), Andrei Bakanov (1-0-1), Anthony Callin (1-1-2) for Worcester and Nicolas Guay (1-0-1) for the Lions to make it 4-3. Worcester held onto the lead for the final 28:45 of the game to pick up the win.

Saturday, March 9 at Trois-Rivieres Lions | 3-1 L

Trois-Rivieres notched the game's first two goals from Jakov Novak (1-0-1) and Justin Ducharme (1-0-1) to go up 2-0 entering the second. Nicolas Guay (1-0-1) extended the Lions lead to 3-0 with an early goal in the second. Trevor Cosgrove (1-0-1) scored the final goal of the game in the second on the power play as the Railers would go on to lose 3-1 to Trois-Rivières to wrap up the weekend.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 13 vs. Reading Royals | 10:05 a.m. EST

Friday, March 15 vs. Reading Royals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, March 16 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 7:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Five of Zach White's eight goals have come in the first period.

Reece Newkirk's assist gave him 70 career points for Worcester. He is tied with Jacob Hayhurst for fifth all-time in that department.

Jacob Goldowski recorded his first point as a Railer on an assist in Friday's 4-3 win.

Jake Pivonka is now the team's leading goal scorer at 16.

Seven goalies in Railers history have played in 20+ games. Through the first 20 games of those goaltenders, John Muse is tied for first in wins (12) with Colten Ellis, second in SV% (.916) behind Evan Buitenhuis, and third in GAA (2.64) behind Buitenhuis & Mitch Gillam.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 25-25-4-2 on the season.

The Railers have the 6th best road penalty-kill in the ECHL at 84.4

Worcester is 11-3-4-2 in one-goal games.

The Railers are 9-2-0-0 when leading after two periods on the road.

Going into Saturday's game, Worcester had scored the game's first goal in four straight games for just the second time all season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.