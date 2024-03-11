Recap: Growlers Edged by Steelheads 5-4 in OT
March 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers epic comeback bid came up short in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Idaho Steelheads on Monday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Both sides managed 10 shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes but neither found the back of the net as it stayed 0-0 after the first period of play.
Willie Knierim and A.J. White both struck for the Steelheads in the first half of the middle frame to make it 2-0 Idaho before Francesco Arcuri brought it to 3-0 moments before the second intermission.
Joe Gatenby and Neil Shea gave the Growlers some life with a pair of Newfoundland goals in the opening 3:19 of the third period to cut it to 3-2 Idaho.
Zach O'Brien got the Growlers level at 3-3 with 11:38 left in regulation but it took the Steelheads just 90 seconds to regain the lead as Kneirim's second of the night put them ahead 4-3 with 10:08 to go.
O'Brien once again played hero late as his goal with 91 seconds left in regulation forced overtime.
Unfortunately for the home crowd, it was Patrick Kudla who grabbed the decisive goal for Idaho as they won 5-4 in overtime.
Quick Hits
Zach O'Brien had 2G & 6 SOG.
Joe Gatenby had two points (1G,1A).
Newfoundland take a ten-day break before visiting Maine on March 22.
Three Stars:
1. IDH - P. Kudla
2. NFL - Z. O'Brien
3. IDH - W. Knierim
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 11, 2024
- Recap: Growlers Edged by Steelheads 5-4 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Rabbits Recap: March 11th - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match of Series at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Jacob Graves Dealt to Toledo - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Receive Defenseman Noah Laaouan; Nadeau & Fiddler-Schultz Head to AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- Railers Trade for North Chelmsford, MA Native Ryan Scarfo - Worcester Railers HC
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rabbit Report: Rabbits Are Finally Back Home - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Acquire Defenseman Jacob Graves from Atlanta - Toledo Walleye
- Wichita Signs Rookie Forward Declan Smith - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Earn Two More Wins; the Team Hits the Road for Two More Divisional Games this Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Utah's Beaucage Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Grizzlies Forward Alex Beaucage Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo to Host 40th Annual Green Ice Game - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gorsuch Selected as Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: March 11 - Rush at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita's Gorsuch Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 21 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 11 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 21: March 11, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Recap: Growlers Edged by Steelheads 5-4 in OT
- Recap: Growlers Fall 4-2 to Steelheads
- Growlers Slap Steelheads 6-2
- Series Preview: March 9-11 vs. Idaho
- Growlers vs. Steelheads Schedule Changes