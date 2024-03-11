Recap: Growlers Edged by Steelheads 5-4 in OT

The Newfoundland Growlers epic comeback bid came up short in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Idaho Steelheads on Monday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Both sides managed 10 shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes but neither found the back of the net as it stayed 0-0 after the first period of play.

Willie Knierim and A.J. White both struck for the Steelheads in the first half of the middle frame to make it 2-0 Idaho before Francesco Arcuri brought it to 3-0 moments before the second intermission.

Joe Gatenby and Neil Shea gave the Growlers some life with a pair of Newfoundland goals in the opening 3:19 of the third period to cut it to 3-2 Idaho.

Zach O'Brien got the Growlers level at 3-3 with 11:38 left in regulation but it took the Steelheads just 90 seconds to regain the lead as Kneirim's second of the night put them ahead 4-3 with 10:08 to go.

O'Brien once again played hero late as his goal with 91 seconds left in regulation forced overtime.

Unfortunately for the home crowd, it was Patrick Kudla who grabbed the decisive goal for Idaho as they won 5-4 in overtime.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien had 2G & 6 SOG.

Joe Gatenby had two points (1G,1A).

Newfoundland take a ten-day break before visiting Maine on March 22.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - P. Kudla

2. NFL - Z. O'Brien

3. IDH - W. Knierim

