Grizzlies Gameday: Rubber Match of Series at Maverik Center

March 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Rapid City Rush (21-33-3, 45 points, .395 Win %) @ Utah Grizzlies (26-29-2, 54 points, .474 Win %)

Date: March 11, 2024 Venue: Maverik Center

Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming/TV: FloHockey -https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11055249-2024-rapid-city-rush-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Monday's Matchup

It's the last of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Rush. Each of the first two games of the series ended in overtime. Utah is 4-0-1 vs Rapid City this season. Brett Stapley has 9 points (2 goals, 7 assists) in his last 5 games. Brandon Cutler has 6 goals and 3 assists in his last 5 games. Kyle Mayhew is tied for the league lead among all rookie defenseman with 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists). Mayhew has a point in 4 of his last 5 games. Dylan Fitze has scored 7 goals in his last 8 games. The Grizz are 13-0 when scoring first at home. Rapid City's leading scorer is Alex Aleardi, who has 21 goals and 36 assists in 57 games this season. Logan Nelson has 4 goals and 4 assists in 5 games vs Utah this season.

Games This Homestand

Friday, March 8, 2024 - Rapid City 3 Utah 2 (Overtime) - Nathan Burke had 1 goal and 1 assist. Kyle Mayhew had 1 goal for Utah. Utah outshot Rapid City 46 to 38. Rapid City got goals from Blake Bennett, Keanu Yamamoto and Logan Nelson. Nelson scored the game winner 3:20 into OT. Rush goaltender Connor Murphy saved 44 of 46. Utah's Will Cranley stopped 35 of 38. It was the first time this season the Grizzlies played past regulation at home.

Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Rapid City 4 Utah 5 (Overtime) - Alex Beaucage had 2 goals and 3 assists, including the game winner 2:53 into OT. Brandon Cutler had 2 goals and 1 assist. Brett Stapley had 1 goal and 2 assists. Utah was 2 for 5 on the power play, Rapid City was 1 for 3.

Monday - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.

Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Military Night.

Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Monday, March 18, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night. Tickets for Grizzlies home games are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

All Times Mountain.

Alex Beaucage Named ECHL Player of the Week

Alex Beaucage of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 4-10.

Beaucage scored two goals and added four assists for six points in two games against Rapid City last week.

The 22-year-old had an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday before notching five points (2g-3a), including the overtime game-winning goal, in a 5-4 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Colorado, Beaucage has 15 points (8g-7a) in 15 games with the Grizzlies this season while adding seven points (1g-6a) in 21 games with Colorado of the American Hockey League.

A native of Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Beaucage has totaled 39 points (13g-26a) in 124 career AHL games with the Eagles.

Prior to turning pro, Beaucage recorded 214 points (109g-105a) in 209 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Rouyn-Noranda and Victoriaville.

Games Next Road Trip

March 22, 2024 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

March 23, 2024 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

March 24, 2024 - Utah at Rapid City. 4:05 pm. The Monument.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Brandon Cutler is 3rd in the league with 214 shots on goal. Cutler is tied for 6th in the league with 28 goals. Josh Wesley 2nd in goals among defensemen with 14. Wesley leads league defensemen with 6 power play goals and is 3rd among defensemen with 149 shots on goal. Kyle Mayhew is tied for 6th among league defensemen with 41 points. Mayhew is tied with Jonny Tychonick with 41 points for the league lead for points among rookie d-men. Brett Stapley is tied for 18th in the league with 55 points.

Utah Has Had Success at Home

The Grizzlies will be home for 10 of their final 15 games of the 2023-24 regular season. The Grizzlies are 17-8-1 at home this season. They have outscored opponents 87 to 72 at Maverik Center this season. 35 of Utah's 54 standings points have come at home. Utah's penalty kill is 9th in the league at home (60 for 74, 81.1 %). Utah is 9-0 at home when leading after 1 period and 11-1 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz are 6-1-1 at home in one goal games.

Grizzlies Head Coaching Wins

Tim Branham - 284

Butch Goring - 178

Kevin Colley - 157

Don Hay - 104

Ryan Kinasewich - 103

Jason Christie - 90

Bob Bourne - 83

Pat Conacher - 23

Outstanding Home Crowds at Maverik Center

On March 9th a big crowd of 8,519 saw Utah overcome a 4-2 deficit to win 5-4 in overtime. Utah has averaged 7,278 fans per game over their last 14 home games. For the season Utah is averaging 5,989 fans per game. The Grizzlies are on pace to have their best average attendance since the 2002-03 season where the AHL's Utah Grizzlies averaged 6353 fans per game.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Alex Beaucage scored 2 goals and 3 assists vs RC on March 8. Beaucage has 6 points (2g, 4a) in his last 2 games and 8 points (4g, 4a) in his last 4 games. Beaucage is averaging 5.00 shots per game (75 shots in 15 games). He has a point in 9 of his 15 games with Utah.

Brandon Cutler has 6 goals and 3 assists in his last 5 games. Cutler is 3rd in the league with 214 shots on goal and is tied for 6th with 28 goals. Cutler leads Utah with 7 power play goals. Cutler has 11 multiple point games this season.

Dylan Fitze has 7 goals and 2 assists in his last 8 games.

Brett Stapley has 9 points (2g, 7a) in his last 5 games. Stapley has a point in 12 of his last 16 games. Stapley leads Utah with 37 assists and 55 points. He leads Utah with 13 multiple point games.

Kyle Mayhew has 7 points in his last 5 games (2g, 5a). Mayhew is tied for first among league rookie defenseman with 41 points (10g, 31a). Mayhew is 3rd among league rookies with 13 power play assists.

Josh Wesley is tied for the league lead for goals among defenseman with 14. Wesley leads all league defenseman with 6 power play goals. Wesley is 3rd among league defenseman with 145 shots on goal.

Tyler Penner has appeared in 201 consecutive regular season games for Utah, 225 if you include the playoffs.

Nathan Burke is tied for 2nd on the club with 18 goals.

Cole Gallant has 4 assists in his last 4 games. Gallant has 7 different 2 assist games.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

The Grizzlies are home for 10 of their last 15 games. Utah has won 9 of their last 12 home games (9-2-1 record). Utah is 17-8-1 at home this season, outscoring opponents 87 to 72. Utah is averaging 7,278 fans per game over their last 14 home games. Utah has had 7 home games with over 7,600 fans. Utah is averaging 5,989 fans per game and is on pace for their largest average attendance since the 2002-03 season when the Grizz averaged 6353 fans per game when the club was in the AHL. Utah is 5-2 ingames past regulation this season. Utah is 19-3-1 when scoring first this season. Utah has scored 5 shorthandedgoals this season. Utah is 14-2 when leading after 1 period and 15-2-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 9-0 athome when leading after 1 period. Utah has outscored opponents 33 to 21 in thethird periods over their last 21 games. The Grizz are 9-10-1 in their last 20 road games

Players Who Have Appeared in Every Game

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 57 games for the Grizzlies this season. They are forwards Brandon Cutler, Mick Messner and Tyler Penner.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 26-29-2

Home record: 17-8-1

Road record: 9-21-1

Win percentage: .474

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 54

Last 10: 4-5-1

Goals per game: 3.18 (Tied 17th) Goals for: 181

Goals against per game: 3.58 (22nd) Goals Against: 204

Shots per game: 31.39 (15th)

Shots against per game: 34.07 (23rd)

Power Play: 34 for 175 - 19.4 % (16th)

Penalty Kill: 128 for 175 - 73.1 % (28th)

Penalty Minutes: 578. 10.14 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 19-3-1.

Opposition Scores First: 7-26-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 10-7-2.

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (28) - 7th in the league.

Assists: Brett Stapley (37)

Points: Stapley (55)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+11)

PIM: Cutler (69)

Power Play Points: Stapley (16)

Power Play Goals: Brandon Cutler (7)

Power Play Assists: Mayhew (13)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (214) - 3rd in the league.

Shooting Percentage: Nathan Burke (14.8 %) - Minimum 55 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler/Stapley (4)

Wins: Dante Giannuzzi (11)

Save %: Trent Miner (.917)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.75)

Shutouts: Giannuzzi/Garrett Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

13 - Brett Stapley

11 - Brandon Cutler, Cole Gallant.

8 - Nathan Burke.

7 - Mick Messner.

6 - Dylan Fitze.

5 - Kyle Mayhew, Josh Wesley.

3 - Aaron Aragon, Alex Beaucage, Adam Berg, Dakota Raabe, Bryan Yoon.

2- Kyle Betts, Jordan Martel, Jacob Semik.

1 - Jeremiah Addison, J.C. Campagna, Gianni Fairbrother, Tyler Penner, Ryan Sandelin, Robbie Stucker, Keoni Texeira, Dean Yakura.

Streaks

Goals: Alex Beaucage, Brandon Cutler, Brett Stapley (1)

Assists: Alex Beaucage, Burke, Cole Gallant (2)

Points (2 or more) - Beaucage, Burke, Gallant (2)

Grizzlies Winning Weekly/Monthly Awards (2023-2024 season)

Garrett Metcalf - Goaltender of the Week (October 19-22, 2023).

Alex Beaucage - Player of the Week (March 4-10, 2024).

