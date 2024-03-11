Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are three points back of South Carolina and Florida in the South Division Playoff Race but have head-to-head matchups with them this week, including a huge game Tuesday at home to the Everblades.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, March 12, 7pm, vs. Florida

Friday, March 15, 7:05pm at South Carolina

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 29-21-6-2 (.569)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-5-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 7th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Brayden Low - 40 points

MOST GOALS: Brayden Low - 19 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll, Jesse Jacques- 24 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 125 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +13

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, March 6 vs. Greenville: 1-2 L

The Solar Bears opened the scoring with a goal from Aaron Luchuk just 1:25 into the hockey game, but that was the only offense they could muster against Jacob Ingham. A first period breakaway goal from Brannon McManus and a second period tally from Ben Freeman gave the Swamp Rabbits a lead they would not relinquish.

Thursday, March 7 vs. Jacksonville: 3-1 W

In a decisive answer to the loss the night before, Orlando played a solid defensive game and shut down the Jacksonville offense. Evan Fitzpatrick made 35 saves in the Orlando goal, and the Bears got goals from Kurt Gosselin, Jesse Jacques, and Darik Angeli to secure the home victory.

Friday, March 8 at Florida: 2-4 L

Friday night the Solar Bears held a 2-1 lead going into the final period on goals from Tyler Bird and Tanner Schachle. Florida mounted a comeback, scoring twice to take the lead and former Solar Bear Cole Moberg sealed the game with an empty net goal.

BITES:

Since going 1-for-22 on the power play from Feb. 7-22, the Solar Bears are 5-for its last-16 on the man advantage (31.3%)

Brayden Low is two points away from 200 in his ECHL career.

Tyler Bird is one point away from his 150th in his ECHL career.

When Jimmy Mazza records a point, the Solar Bears are 11-1-1-1 this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 41 GP, 18-17-3, .909%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 29 GP, 13-12-3, .893%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 65 GP, 19g-29a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 37 GP, 3g-1a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 5 GP, 4-0-1, .922%

