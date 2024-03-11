Utah's Beaucage Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
March 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex Beaucage of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 4-10.
Beaucage scored two goals and added four assists for six points in two games against Rapid City last week.
The 22-year-old had an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday before notching five points (2g-3a), including the overtime game-winning goal, in a 5-4 victory on Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Colorado, Beaucage has 15 points (8g-7a) in 15 games with the Grizzlies this season while adding seven points (1g-6a) in 21 games with Colorado of the American Hockey League.
A native of Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Beaucage has totaled 39 points (13g-26a) in 124 career AHL games with the Eagles.
Prior to turning pro, Beaucage recorded 214 points (109g-105a) in 209 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Rouyn-Noranda and Victoriaville.
On behalf of Trenton Bliss, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
