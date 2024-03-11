Gorsuch Selected as Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that Trevor Gorsuch has been selected as the Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 4-10.

It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Gorsuch went 3-0-0 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932 in three appearances, helping Wichita to a 4-0-0 record last week.

The 29-year-old made 46 saves in a 7-1 win against Tulsa on Wednesday, stopped 35 shots in a 4-3 victory over Iowa on Friday and closed the week with 28 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against Kansas City.

A native of St. Charles, Missouri, Gorsuch has appeared in 28 games with the Thunder this season going 10-11-5 with a 3.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Gorsuch has seen action in 101 career ECHL games, posting an overall record of 46-41-8 with two shutouts, a 3.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. He has also gone 18-9-1 in 28 career appearances in the SPHL.

Prior to turning pro, Gorsuch saw action in 52 career games at Western Michigan University where he went 25-16-3 with two shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

The Thunder finishes their five-game homestand on Wednesday night against Tulsa.

