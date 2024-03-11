Walleye Acquire Defenseman Jacob Graves from Atlanta

Defenseman Jacob Graves with the Atlanta Gladiators

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have acquired defenseman Jacob Graves from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for defenseman Jake Willets and forward Carson Denomie.

Graves, a native of Barrie, Ontario, joins Toledo after appearing in 45 games this year with Atlanta scoring one goal with 10 assists and 118 penalty minutes. Since starting his pro career in 2016, the 28-year-old has appeared in 314 career ECHL games with ten goals, 57 assists, and 611 penalty minutes. He has also collected another eight points (4G, 4A) in 42 career AHL contests. Graves picked up a career-best 15 points (2G, 13A) in 31 games last year for Fort Wayne.

Prior to turning professional, the defenseman appeared in 281 games over five seasons in the OHL Mississauga, Kingston, Oshawa, and London. Graves posted 452 penalty minutes and 42 points (3G, 39A) in his junior career.

Willits appeared in 39 games this year for the Walleye with two goals, seven assists, and 44 penalty minutes. Denomie posted five assists and 12 penalty minutes over the 18 games he played for the Walleye.

