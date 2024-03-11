Railers Trade for North Chelmsford, MA Native Ryan Scarfo

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) have acquired forward Ryan Scarfo from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations.

Scarfo, 30, is a sixth year pro with 306 games played between both the American Hockey League and ECHL. He started his professional career with the Belleville Senators of the AHL during the 2017-18 season, following the conclusion of his four year career at Union College. In 128 AHL games played, the North Chelmsford, MA native has 10 goals and 18 assists. Across 178 ECHL contests, he has 30 goals and 45 assists along with 137 penalty minutes.

Prior to playing professional hockey, the 6'0", 190lb forward played four seasons of NCAA Division I Hockey at Union College, where he totaled 88 points (48g-40a) in 151 games played. He spent the 2013-14 season playing junior hockey with the Powell River Kings of the BCHL, where he had 48 points (17g-31a) in 50 games. Scarfo spent time prior to junior & collegiate hockey at The Governor's Academy in Byfield, MA from 2009-2013.

