Icemen Receive Defenseman Noah Laaouan; Nadeau & Fiddler-Schultz Head to AHL Rochester

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that Rochester has assigned defenseman Noah Laaouan to Jacksonville and has recalled forward Riley Fiddler-Schultz. In addition, forward Olivier Nadeau has been reassigned to Rochester by the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

Laaouan, 23, joins the Icemen having collected ten points (1g, 9a) in 36 ECHL games played with the Trois Rivieres Lions this season. In addition, the 6-0, 184-pound blue liner has also made three appearances with Rochester. Laaouan began the season under contract with the AHL's Laval Rocket but was involved in a January 11th trade to Rochester in exchange for defenseman Chris Jandric. Last season, Laaouan appeared in 57 games with the Atlanta Gladiators posting 23 points (8g, 15a).

Nadeau, 21, returns to Rochester where he has registered a goal in five appearances this season. Nadeau has recorded 18 points (9g, 9a) in 31 games played with the Icemen this season. The 6-2, 200-pound rookie forward concluded a productive junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) totaling 192 points (85g, 107a) in 191 games split in stints with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Gatineau Olympiques from 2019-2023. Nadeau won a QMJHL Championship with Gatineau in 2022. The Lac-Etchemin, Quebec resident was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth-round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Fiddler-Schultz, 21, has posted 37 points (18g, 19a) in 43 appearances with the Icemen this season. The 6-0, 195-pound rookie forward scored a goal in four appearances during a call-up earlier this season with the Americans. From 2018-2023, the Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta resident played appeared in 246 games with the Calgary Hitmen totaling 189 points (77g, 112a). He was named to WHL's First All-Star Team in 2023 and was a Second All-Star Team selection in 2022. During the 2019-2020 season, Fiddler-Schultz was the recipient of the Doug Wickenheiser Trophy, awarded to the WHL's Humanitarian of the Year.

