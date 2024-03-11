Game Notes: March 11 - Rush at Utah Grizzlies

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, take on the Utah Grizzlies on Monday night at Maverik Center in Utah.

The Rush are 1-3-1 vs. Utah this year, but a win tonight could put the Rush as close as seven points away from the division's last playoff spot.

MONDAY NIGHT MADNESS FOR THE SERIES

The Rapid City Rush are coming off a heartbreaking 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday evening. After the Rush blitzed Utah goalie Will Cranley for four goals on 24 shots, Rapid City was unable to hold a two-goal third period lead, as for the second time this season Utah came back against the Rush down two in the third period. The Rush are nine points behind Utah and Wichita for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division, but a regulation win tonight narrows that deficit to only seven before heading to Kansas City for the final stretch of this road trip.

OVERTIME ON OVERTIME

Rapid City is now 4-3 in overtime this season. Oddly enough, the team has led in the third period in each of their three overtime losses (2-1 lead over KC, 4-2 lead over Idaho, 4-2 lead over Utah). In two of their four overtime wins, the Rush trailed in the third period and used overtime to complete the comeback (3-2 to Iowa, 2-1 to Wichita). Rapid City had not played back-to-back overtime games since December 8 and 9 (back-to-back wins vs. Wichita). In their four overtime wins, the Rush have gone 2-1 at home and 2-2 on the road.

GOALS

The Rush have scored three or more goals on back-to-back nights for the first time since February 2 and 3 in Maine. The team is 19-5-3 this season when scoring three goals or more in a game. The Rush have two 20-goal scorers this season in Alex Aleardi and Blake Bennett and are averaging just over three goals per game this season.

MUZYKA TO OUR EARS

After a handful of teeth-rattling collisions, rookie defenseman Peter Muzyka scored his first professional point on a secondary assist to Logan Nelson's second period goal on Saturday night. Muzyka had two assists in 35 games this year for Long Island University to accompany 70 penalty minutes.

NEWBIE ON THE BOARD

Recent acquisition Brett Davis logged his first point as a member of the Rapid City Rush in Saturday's game on a powerplay assist of Alex Aleardi's tipped-in goal. Davis now has 14 points this season, carrying 13 points with him from his time with the Florida Everblades.

SHOOT (DON'T SHOOT?)

The Rush outshot the Grizzlies 30-28 in Saturday's game, and they have outshot their opponents in 14 of 21 games since the All-Star Break. However, since December 31, the Rush have won only two games when out-shooting their opponent. Rapid City ranks 7th in the ECHL in shots on goal per game.

THE FINAL 15

Entering tonight, the Rush have 15 games left this season, nine at home and only six on the road. The Rush have tied last season's road win total with 13 victories away from home this season, and will eclipse last year's team's mark with another victory. Rapid City is 1-3-1 against Utah this season, with every game in the season series coming at Maverik Center so far.

LO GOES HIGH

Logan Nelson now has five points in the series this weekend between his overtime winner on Friday and four points in the game on Saturday. Nelson factored in to every goal scored by the Rush in Saturday's game.

LOOKING FOR 500

The overtime win on Friday night was the 499th victory in Rush history since 2008. Rapid City is looking for their 500th victory in history with their next win. Head Coach Scott Burt is now 10 wins away from his 100th win as an ECHL head coach.

MAKING THE BEARS CHASE

Utah only led in Saturday's game for 90 seconds from Alex Beaucage's goal at 0:46 into the opening period to 2:14 into the first when Riley Ginnell tied the game with his second goal of the season. The Grizzlies also never led in Friday's game.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Saturday's game marked the fifth time since the All-Star Break that the Rush both scored on the powerplay and allowed a powerplay goal. In those five games, the Rush are 0-4-1 in games of that variety since the midway point of the season. The Rush have killed off every penalty they've taken in eight games since the All-Star Break, and have won three of those games.

ROOTING GUIDE

For the Rush to get the most out of the results tonight, here's who Rush fans should be pulling for in tonight's games

Who to pull for Against Help

THE RUSH Utah WIN

Tulsa (Wednesday) Wichita WIC up 9

Kalamazoo (Friday) Allen ALN up 8

