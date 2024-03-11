Rabbits Recap: March 11th

March 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Another two games, another two wins for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, finishing their four-game road trip away from the friendly confines of Bon Secours Wellness Arena. That gives Greenville a sweep of the trip, a first place showing at the top of the Eastern Conference, and a "magic number" of 13 to clinch a spot in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Here's a look at the week that was in this edition of the "Rabbits Recap":

REGULAR SEASON GAME 57 (Wednesday, March 6, 2024)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2, Orlando Solar Bears 1

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP

GVL 1 1 0 -- -- 2 13 0/1

ORL 1 0 0 -- -- 1 29 0/3

ORL: Luchuk-G 1:25 into Game

GVL: Kemp/McManus-G Each; Ingham-28sv/29sh (W)

REGULAR SEASON GAME 58 (Thursday, March 7, 2024)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2, Savannah Ghost Pirates 1

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP

GVL 1 1 0 -- -- 2 19 0/3

SAV 1 0 0 -- -- 1 33 0/2

SAV: Jeri-Leon-G; Estes/Kaplan-Ast Each

GVL: Somoza/Francis-G Each; Bednard-32sv/33sh (W)

SOUTH DIVISION PLAYOFF RACE 2024

PLACE TEAM RECORD PTS MAX PTS MAGIC # GAMES LEFT H2H

1st GVL 40-16-2-0 82 110 13 14 --

2nd JAX 34-18-5-1 74 102 21 14 3, 5-2-0-0

3rd FLA 30-17-7-2 69 101 26 16 6-2-1-0

4th SC 33-22-2-1 69 97 26 14 2, 5-3-0-0

5th ORL 29-21-6-2 66 94 -- 14 4, 2-2-0-0

H2H reads "Games Remaining, Record head-to-head"

Magic # is determined by 5th Place's maximum points plus one, minus team's current point total. Magic # goes down with every point gained by team in playoff position, and every point lost out on by first team out

NOTES AND NUMBERS

I'M A MAN, I'M 40: With their win at the end of the road trip against Savannah, the Swamp Rabbits have achieved the eighth 40-win season in Greenville professional hockey history, and second under Head Coach Andrew Lord. The 40-win campaign also gives the Swamp Rabbits back-to-back 40-win seasons for the second time ever, which Coach Lord and company's accomplishment joining Dean Stork and the Greenville Road Warriors of the 2010-11 and 2011-12 ECHL campaigns. The franchise record for most wins in a single season is 46, last met by the 2010-11 Road Warriors with a 46-22-3-1 mark and 96 points in the standings.

ONE IS THE LONLIEST NUMBER: For the 22nd and 23rd times this season, the Swamp Rabbits won a game by the narrowest of margins, defeating Savannah and Orlando by identical 2-1 scores last week. The 23 one-goal wins is by far a league-leading number, with the next-best marker being the Kalamazoo Wings 16 one-goal wins. Even more impressively, of the 23 one-goal Swamp Rabbits victories, 16 have come in regulation, which is almost 10 more than the next teams (Fort Wayne and Kalamzoo at 9).

STONE COLD KILLERS: Entering the three-game series against the Toledo Walleye and Jacksonville Icemen, the Swamp Rabbits bring in a disciplined, but incredibly effective penalty kill. The Swamp Rabbits haven't allowed a power play goal since February 25th against the Rapid City Rush, killing off 11 straight opposing power plays over that timeframe. What's even more impressive is the lack of need for the PK: the Swamp Rabbits have been on the kill three times or less (or not at all) in nine consecutive games,

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: One player carries a streak into the weekend against the Walleye and Icemen:

Jacob Ingham: has won five straight starts (6gp, 5-0-0-0, 1 SO, 0.95 GAA, .967 SV% from 2/18 @ ATL to 3/6 @ ORL)

HE SAID IT: ANDREW LORD, HEAD COACH

"He's getting better and better, getting more comfortable, and adding layers to his game. He's joining the play a little more now, and creating more offense. It's been a really fun year with him. He's been a big piece of our success...he wanted to play forward, but played D his whole life. He felt with his big body, reach, and size that he could play that power forward position. You could see he was really developing and took control. But as this league does sometimes, things change...key pieces were gone on the back-end in the dog days of the year. As the great teammate that he is, he said 'put me back there', we did it for one game, loved it, and he's grown so much since."

-On JD Greenway's play following his game-winner in OT at Atlanta on March 3rd.

"It's incredible, really...he missed an entire year of hockey due to injury last year, which as far as this game is concerned, is as tough as its going to get. He clawed his way back, had an amazing NHL camp, and almost stuck. His game has developed and he's grown so much. He's so much more mature and stronger mentally. He doesn't get phased by much, and you can see his consistency is through the roof. He's stacking great game on great game. I think the best is yet to come, and he's only getting started."

-Regarding Jacob Ingham earning the second NHL contract of his career on March 6th.

"That's our division. The joke in our division between the coaches is every night is a one-goal game. But honestly, that's a testament to how tough our division is. It's a testament to how good the teams are, how good the affiliations are, how good the coaching is across the division. There are no nights off.

"It's certainly good preparation [for playoffs]. You get comfortable playing tight games. You understand how any little play or any little habit can affect the outcome of a game or a series. We're certainly battle ready for the playoffs. We're not there yet, but things are going pretty good. We need to stay sharp and find that last 5 to 10 to 12% because that will be the difference come Round One."

-On the difficulty of playing in the South Division and one-goal games preparing the team for the postseason

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.