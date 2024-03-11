Walleye Weekly No. 21: March 11, 2024

Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins

Overall Record: 34-13-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 8 vs. Cincinnati (4-3 Win)

March 9 vs. Kalamazoo (4-1 Win)

March 10 at Kalamazoo (5-4 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 13 at South Carolina (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 15 at Greenville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 16 at Greenville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 17 at Atlanta (3 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Winning weekend: The Toledo Walleye claimed four of six possible points on the weekend, taking back-to-back wins by defeating Cincinnati on Friday (4-3) and Kalamazoo on Saturday (4-1). The weekend closed with the Walleye dropping the season series finale to the Kalamazoo Wings 5-4 on Sunday.

Hawk flying high: Forward Brandon Hawkins is riding a 14-game point streak with 26 points (13G, 13A) and has scored 16 goals over his last 17 games. Hawkins continues to knock down career milestones and franchise ladders. Hawkins claimed his 150th professional goal Friday night, added his 300th professional point Saturday night, then rounded out the weekend with his 150th professional assist on Sunday afternoon.

Super Sawchuk: Forward Riley Sawchuk is riding a four-game point streak with six points (3G, 3A). Sawchuk has been rolling as of late, adding points in nine of his last ten games with 14 points (5G, 10A).

Home cooking: The Toledo Walleye have found their groove, kicking off March with five straight home victories. That stretch is the longest home winning streak of the season for the Fish. The Walleye took six of eight home games over the last three weeks, helping to boost their division-lead back up to 11 points over Wheeling and Indy.

Sending missiles: Forward Brandon Kruse has been sending pucks into the slot lately for his teammates, tallying four assists over his last three games. Kruse has had five points (1G, 4A) over his last five games.

Road trippin': The Toledo Walleye will hit the road for their first road trip in nearly a month this week. Starting with the loss to Kalamazoo on Sunday, the Fish will play another five road games before heading home next Friday. The week kicks off with a midweek matchup with the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, followed by back-to-back games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday and Saturday before closing the weekend out against the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (3G, 3A; 300th Pro Point, 150th Pro Goal & 150th Pro Assist)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 0.65 GAA, .977 SVP)

