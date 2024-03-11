Jacob Graves Dealt to Toledo

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that the club has traded defenseman Jacob Graves to the Toledo Walleye. In exchange, Atlanta has received forward Carson Denomie, defenseman Jake Willets, and a player to be named later.

Denomie, 24, comes to Atlanta during his third professional season, having added five assists in 18 games this season with the Walleye. The left-shot forward broke into the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers in 2021-22, where he had his best statistical season, racking up 37 points (13G, 24A). Denomie has also spent 68 combined contests with the Orlando Solar Bears, Jacksonville Icemen, and Iowa Heartlanders.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the native of Regina, Saskatchewan played six seasons in the Western Hockey League, appearing in 222 games with the Kamloops Blazers, Moose Jaw Warriors, and his hometown Regina Pats, piling up a combined total of 109 points (49G, 60A).

Willets, 24, joins the Glads after appearing in 49 games with Toledo across the previous two seasons. Turning pro last year, the dynamic defender appeared in ten games with the Walleye, adding four points (2G, 2A).

This season, Willets has seen his playing time and point-production increase, while serving as a steady piece of the Walleye defensive corps. In 39 games this year, the 6'1 blue liner has amassed 9 points (2G, 7A).

The Detroit, Michigan native played two seasons of collegiate hockey at Ferris State University, the alma mater to Gladiator head coach Derek Nesbitt, and forward/defenseman Zach Yoder.

Graves, 28, accumulated 11 points (1G, 10A) across 45 games with Atlanta this year, while serving as the club's captain.

"This was an opportunity for a veteran player to make a playoff run with a current top team in the league," Gladiators head coach Derek Nesbitt remarked. "He meant a lot to this group, the staff, and the players, and we wish him nothing but the best."

The Gladiators back in action Wednesday and Thursday of this week, for back-to-back games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Enmarket Arena. Catch all the action live on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

