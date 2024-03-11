Stingrays Weekly Report- March 11
March 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays dropped both games on the road last weekend and will return to action for four games in five days this week. The Stingrays hold a three-point lead over the Orlando Solar Bears for the fourth and final playoff spot in a competitive South Division.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 33-22-2-1 LAST WEEK: 0-2-0-0
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Saturday, March 9 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates | 4-3 L
The Stingrays fell 4-3 in Savannah on Saturday. Jonny Evans, Tyson Empey, and Michael Kim scored for the Stingrays and Garin Bjorklund stopped 29 of 33 shots.
Sunday, March 10 vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 2-1 L
The Stingrays dropped a 2-1 decision against the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon. Reid Cooper stopped 27 out of 29 shots.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Wednesday, March 13 vs Toledo Walleye | 7:05 pm EST
Friday, March 15 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 7:05 pm EST
Saturday, March 16 vs Florida Everblades | 6:05 pm EST
Sunday, March 17 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3:00 pm EST
Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: Austin Magera (22)
Assists: Austin Magera, Kevin O'Neil (36)
Points: Austin Magera (58)
Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+22)
Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (116)
Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (8)
Wins: Garin Bjorklund (13)
Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (3.22)
Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (0.884)
WHO'S HOT: Ethan Strang has points in three of his first four professional games (two goals, one assist).
STAT OF THE WEEK: Half of South Carolina's goals this weekend were scored on the power play.
South Carolina Stingrays forward Tyson Empey
