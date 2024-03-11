Stingrays Weekly Report- March 11

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays dropped both games on the road last weekend and will return to action for four games in five days this week. The Stingrays hold a three-point lead over the Orlando Solar Bears for the fourth and final playoff spot in a competitive South Division.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 33-22-2-1 LAST WEEK: 0-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, March 9 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates | 4-3 L

The Stingrays fell 4-3 in Savannah on Saturday. Jonny Evans, Tyson Empey, and Michael Kim scored for the Stingrays and Garin Bjorklund stopped 29 of 33 shots.

Sunday, March 10 vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 2-1 L

The Stingrays dropped a 2-1 decision against the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon. Reid Cooper stopped 27 out of 29 shots.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 13 vs Toledo Walleye | 7:05 pm EST

Friday, March 15 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, March 16 vs Florida Everblades | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, March 17 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Austin Magera (22)

Assists: Austin Magera, Kevin O'Neil (36)

Points: Austin Magera (58)

Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+22)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (116)

Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (8)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund (13)

Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (3.22)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (0.884)

WHO'S HOT: Ethan Strang has points in three of his first four professional games (two goals, one assist).

STAT OF THE WEEK: Half of South Carolina's goals this weekend were scored on the power play.

