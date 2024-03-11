Rabbit Report: Rabbits Are Finally Back Home

CELEBRATE FAITH AND FELLOWSHIP WITH US ON MARCH 15th!

Join the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, March 15th @ 7:05pm for Faith and Family night! Celebrate a night filled with faith, fellowship, and family fun entertainment as we take on the Toledo Walleye!

Join us beginning at 5pm on the Furman Plaza for pre-game live music. New, for this night only, the Swamp Rabbits are offering a special "Fish Fry" edition of the Family Four Pack! Following the game, stick around for a family fun postgame skate!

GET YOUR SPECIAL FISH FRY EDITION FOUR PACK TODAY!

New for just Friday, March 15th, the Swamp Rabbits will be offering an exclusive Fish Fry edition to our family four pack offer in addition to our normal Family Four Pack! Get your tickets, food, and drinks, as well as an appetizer from The Lost Cajun, for Friday, March 15th now!

HELP US PUT THE "GREEN" IN GREENVILLE ON ST. PATRICK'S DAY!

Hey GREEN-ville! Help give us the luck of the Irish and start your St. Patrick's Day festivities a day early with the Rabbits! Post-game specialty jersey auction to follow from sections 107-109.

WE'RE BOUNCING OFF THE WALLS FOR STOMPER'S KIDS CLUB!

Join us this Wednesday, March 13th, for Stomper's Kids Club Party at Big Air Trampoline Park! We'll be joined by some of your favorite Swamp Rabbits players as we hop around for a good time from 4:30-6:30pm.

JOIN US IN DONATING TO LOAVES & FISHES ON MARCH 28th!

On Thursday, March 28th, join us for "Fill the Truck", presented by Piedmont Natural Gas in conjunction with Loaves & Fishes, prior to puck drop against the Savannah Ghost Pirates! We'll be out in the Furman Plaza accepting donations of non-perishable food items!

CELEBRATE GIRLS NIGHT OUT (STOMPER'S VERSION) & TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR WINE TASTING PACKAGE!

Enjoy an evening on the Pepsi Terrace pre-game from 5-6pm on March 29th! Each Wine Package Includes:

(4) Wine Tastings

(1) Swamp Rabbits Wine Tumbler

(1) Ticket To Girls Night Out

It costs $35 per package and there's limited space available, so get it before it's gone!

