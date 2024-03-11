Wichita Signs Rookie Forward Declan Smith

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of forward Declan Smith.

Smith, 25, recently completed a four-year career at St. Francis Xavier University (USports). He recorded the game-winner in the fourth overtime against Acadia in the AUS quarterfinal to clinch the series this past February.

During his senior campaign, Smith had a career-high 23 points (11g, 12a) in 28 games and had five points (4g, 1a) in five playoff games. He finished with 45 points (22g, 23a) in 98 career-games for the X-Men. In 2019-20, Smith was named as the team's rookie of the year.

Prior to college, Smith played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. He served as the team's captain in 2018-19. Overall, Smith registered 106 points (38g, 68a) in 235 games.

The Thunder finishes a five-game homestand on Wednesday against Tulsa.

