K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo to Host 40th Annual Green Ice Game

March 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







K-Wings ready for 'Granddaddy of painted ice' games & keep pace in tightly contested Central Division.

OVERALL RECORD: 30-23-3-0

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games at home versus the Allen Americans this week. First, it's 'Game Show Night' on Friday, then Green Ice on Saturday, presented by Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, and finally 'Kids Day' on Sunday, presented by PNC Bank, at Wings Event Center.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-2-0-0 (1-4, 1-4, 5-4).

Kalamazoo opened the week at home on Friday versus Indy and fell in a tightly contested game. The Fuel rushed out to an early 2-0 lead, but the K-Wings answered back with a David Keefer power play strike later in the first. Unfortunately, Indy clamped down the rest of the way out and notched an empty-net goal to put the game out of reach.

On Saturday, the K-Wings played their final regular season game in Toledo. The game was a one-goal bout until the 16:17 mark of the third period with playoff feels throughout. Kalamazoo took the 1-0 lead early in the second period, and Toledo answered with two of its own before the end of the middle frame. Unfortunately, a late third-period tally and an empty netter put the game out of reach.

Sunday saw the regular-season finale between Toledo and Kalamazoo at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings were able to erase two multi-goal deficits and scored four straight goals in 5:55 seconds from the end of the first until the 5:20 mark of the second to take a commanding 5-3 lead. In a game that saw both team's starting netminders lifted, Kalamazoo clamped down and skated away victorious.

With Sunday's win, Kalamazoo surpassed its 2022-23 win total with 15 games remaining on the 2023-24 schedule. Two points currently separate the K-Wings from Fort Wayne (4th), and three points separate the team from both Wheeling (2nd) and Indy (3rd). Kalamazoo currently possesses three games in hand on the Komets, two games in hand over the Nailers and one game in hand over the Fuel.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play three games at home this week.

The K-Wings kick off next weekend with $3 Friday and Game Show Night on Friday, March 15! It's time to 'come on down' to Game Show Night at Wings Event Center! Join us, for a night of big fun, participation and good feels as we celebrate over four decades of Americana with fun for the whole family. It's also a $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs), so get ready to spend less money with no whammies!

Kalamazoo's painted ice lineup concludes with Green Ice on Saturday, March 16! For years, others have tried to emulate, but there's truly nothing quite like Kalamazoo's 40th annual 'Green Ice' game, presented by Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. Every painted ice game in pro hockey traces its roots to this game. It's truly the biggest St. Patrick's Day celebration in Kalamazoo. Come enjoy Green Beer, great hockey and the postgame jersey auction.

The K-Wings conclude the homestand with Kids Day on Sunday, March 17! Nothing means more to the K-Wings than our kiddos. And after a long winter, there's no better way to celebrate our biggest fans than hosting our 'Kids Day' game, presented by PNC Bank. The first 1,000 kids receive a kids K-Wings jersey, and stick around post-game for the 'Kids & Players photo' and the last post-game skate this season (*$5 skate rentals available).

RESULTS

Friday, Mar. 8 - Indy 4, Kalamazoo 1 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (29-22-3-0) battled throughout but fell to Indy (30-20-5-1) after a hot Fuel start at Wings Event Center Friday, 4-1. Indy opened the scoring at the 1:21 mark of the first period and added another at 6:24. David Keefer (16) made it 2-1 at the 9:25 mark by picking the top-left corner from above the right circle on the power play. Quinn Preston (10) picked up his first point as a K-Wing with the primary assist while Derek Daschke (15) notched the secondary. The Fuel scored at the 15:40 mark. Indy added an empty-netter on the power play with 41.4 seconds remaining in the third. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (14-15-2-0) stopped 21 of 24 shots against and held Indy off the board for the final 44:20. The K-Wings finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 39-25. Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 7:15 p.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye (32-12-4-5) at Huntington Center.

Saturday, Mar. 9 - Kalamazoo 1, Toledo 4 (Huntington Center, Toledo, OH) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (29-23-3-0) couldn't overcome a two-goal second period by the Toledo Walleye (34-12-4-5) and fell at Huntington Center Saturday, 4-1. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (14-8-0-0) was fantastic throughout and made 30 saves in the loss. The game had a playoff-like feel and was a one-goal game until the 16:17 mark of the third. The K-Wings enjoyed a fortunate bounce at the 5:29 mark of the second period. Luke Morgan (6) was credited with the tally after forcing a bad pass that redirected into the net from the bottom of the right circle. Toledo tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal at the 8:21 mark and took a 2-1 lead with an even-strength goal at 14:16. The Walleye scored at the 16:17 mark of the third and notched an empty-netter with 1 minute left in regulation. Kalamazoo is now 8-3-1-0 against Toledo this season. The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 34-31.

Sunday, Mar. 10 - Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 5 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (30-23-3-0) used three Quinn Preston points (1g-2a), an Ayden MacDonald 'Gordie Howe hat trick,' and multiple defensive stands late to defeat the Toledo Walleye (34-13-4-5) at Wings Event Center Sunday, 5-4. Toledo opened the scoring at the 6:04 mark of the first period and added another goal at 9:32. Derek Daschke (15) scored with a blast from the left point on the power play at the 10:53 mark. Toledo responded and made it 3-1 at the 12:41 mark. Ayden MacDonald (7) pulled Kalamazoo within one with a power-play tip-in at the 19:25 mark. Chaz Reddekopp (2) tied the game at 3-3 at the 50-second mark of the second period with a wrister from the left circle. Preston (4) put Kalamazoo up 4-3 just 1:03 later with a bar-down laser from the right circle on the rush. Adams (15) was credited with a goal from just outside the crease on the right side at the 5:20 mark. Walleye starting netminder, John Lethemon, was lifted after the Adams goal. Toledo made it 5-4 at the 1:29 mark of the third period. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (14-15-2-0) got the start and made eight saves on 11 shots against. Hunter Vorva (15-8-0-0) relieved Lemieux in net with 7:19 left in the first period. The Kalamazoo native stopped 26 of 27 shots faced to secure the victory. The K-Wings finished the game 2-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 38-28.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Mar. 15 - Allen at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EDT - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Mar. 16 - Allen at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EDT - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Sunday, Mar. 17 - Allen at Kalamazoo, 3:00 p.m. EDT - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Mar. 5 - Forward Brandon Saigeon was traded to Wichita

Mar. 5 - Forward Quinn Preston was acquired via trade from Wichita

FAST FACTS

The K-Wings earned their 30th win of the season Sunday, surpassing their 2022-23 win total with 15 games remaining in the regular season

Kalamazoo's 24.7% (21/85) on the Power Play and 87.1% (81/93) on Penalty Kill since Dec. 31

Rookie defenseman Derek Daschke leads the ECHL in goals scored by a defenseman with 15

Veteran forward Erik Bradford tied his career single-season high in points at 61 (2016-17 w/ UTA) with an assist versus Toledo on Sunday

TEAM TRENDS

26-3-0-0-0 when scoring 3+ goals this season

19-5-1-0 when scoring first this season

8-2-0-0 on Sundays this season

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 61 - Erik Bradford

GOALS: 22 - Erik Bradford

ASSISTS: 39 - Erik Bradford

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Tanner Sorenson

PIMS: 169 - Chaz Reddekopp

PP GOALS: 4 - Collin Adams, Erik Bradford, Derek Daschke, Ayden MacDonald

PP ASSISTS: 11 - Erik Bradford

SH GOALS: 1 - Erik Bradford, Josh Passolt, Cooper Walker*

GW GOALS: 6 - Collin Adams

SHOTS: 158 - Erik Bradford

WINS: 15 - Hunter Vorva

GAA: 2.38 - Hunter Vorva

SAVE %: .924 - Hunter Vorva

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 3/10 (30%)

This Season - 32/177 (18.1%) - No. 23 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 6/8 (75%)

This Season - 172/206 (83.5%) - No. 4 in the ECHL

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.