Grizzlies Forward Alex Beaucage Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

March 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex Beaucage of the Utah Grizzlies is the *Inglasco * ECHL Player of the Week for March 4-10.

Beaucage scored two goals and added four assists for six points in two games against Rapid City last week.

The 22-year-old had an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday before notching five points (2g-3a), including the overtime game-winning goal, in a 5-4 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Colorado, Beaucage has 15 points (8g-7a) in 15 games with the Grizzlies this season while adding seven points (1g-6a) in 21 games with Colorado of the American Hockey League.

A native of Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Beaucage has totaled 39 points (13g-26a) in 124 career AHL games with the Eagles.

Prior to turning pro, Beaucage recorded 214 points (109g-105a) in 209 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Rouyn-Noranda and Victoriaville.

On behalf of Alex Beaucage, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco , the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

*Upcoming Grizzlies Games This Homestand *

Monday - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.

Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company.

Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Monday, March 18, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.

Tickets for Grizzlies home games are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

All Times Mountain.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.