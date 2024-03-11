Grizzlies Forward Alex Beaucage Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
March 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex Beaucage of the Utah Grizzlies is the *Inglasco * ECHL Player of the Week for March 4-10.
Beaucage scored two goals and added four assists for six points in two games against Rapid City last week.
The 22-year-old had an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday before notching five points (2g-3a), including the overtime game-winning goal, in a 5-4 victory on Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Colorado, Beaucage has 15 points (8g-7a) in 15 games with the Grizzlies this season while adding seven points (1g-6a) in 21 games with Colorado of the American Hockey League.
A native of Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Beaucage has totaled 39 points (13g-26a) in 124 career AHL games with the Eagles.
Prior to turning pro, Beaucage recorded 214 points (109g-105a) in 209 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Rouyn-Noranda and Victoriaville.
On behalf of Alex Beaucage, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco , the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
*Upcoming Grizzlies Games This Homestand *
Monday - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.
Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company.
Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.
Monday, March 18, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.
Tickets for Grizzlies home games are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
All Times Mountain.
