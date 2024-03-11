Wichita's Gorsuch Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
March 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Trevor Gorsuch of the Wichita Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 4-10. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Gorsuch went 3-0-0 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932 in three appearances last week, helping Wichita to a 4-0-0 record during the week.
The 29-year-old made 46 saves in a 7-1 win against Tulsa on Wednesday, stopped 35 shots in a 4-3 victory over Iowa on Friday and had 28 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against Kansas City on Sunday.
A native of St. Charles, Missouri, Gorsuch has appeared in 28 games with the Thunder this season going 10-11-5 with a 3.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.
Gorsuch has seen action in 101 career ECHL games, posting an overall record of 46-41-8 with two shutouts, a 3.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. He has also gone 18-9-1 in 28 career appearances in the SPHL.
Prior to turning pro, Gorsuch saw action in 52 career games at Western Michigan University where he went 25-16-3 with two shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.
