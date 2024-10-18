Worcester Railers HC Announce Leadership Group for 2024-25 Season

October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today the club's captains for the 2024-25 season.

Anthony Repaci is the first ever returning captain in franchise history, while Colin Jacobs and Connor Welsh will don the "A" for Worcester.

Repaci is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Railers, sitting at 65 entering the season. He passed Barry Almeida for the record at 61 goals on the Railers' IceCats Night on January 13th, 2024 in front of a sellout crowd of 7,094. Repaci is currently second all-time in games played for the Railers at 162 behind Almeida at 192. Repaci is the franchise leader in career power play goals (16). He was originally named the sixth captain in Railers history on Saturday, October 21st, 2023.

Off the ice, Repaci was recognized as the Railers' Community Service Player of the Year. He helped to guide the Railers to their fifth ever ECHL Community Service Team of the Year award thanks to his efforts in aiding the team's community initiatives last season. He has also been voted the organization's "Fan Favorite" for three straight seasons by the Worcester Railers Booster Club. He was the co-recipient of the honor alongside goaltender Henrik Tikkanen for the 2023-24 season.

Jacobs is in his 12th professional season. The Coppell, TX native has played in 436 professional games between the American Hockey League, ECHL, and Europe. Jacobs joined the Allen Americans in December of 2023 from Herner EV 2007 of Germany. He had 15 points (7G, 8A) to go with 65 penalty minutes in 39 games played for Allen. He had two goals in Allen's first round Kelly Cup Playoffs series against the Idaho Steelheads. In 275 career ECHL games, Jacobs has 118 points (49G, 69A) to go with 479 penalty minutes.

Welsh is with the Railers for his third professional season. He was named an alternate captain for the Railers in March of 2024 to close out the 23-24 campaign. In his first year with the Railers, the 5'7", 154 lb defenseman was first on the team in games played (70), second among defensemen in points (29), and fourth on the team in special teams points (11) with eight on the power play (2G, 6A) and three shorthanded (0G, 3A). Welsh was third amongst all ECHL defensemen in shorthanded assists (3). Welsh was first acquired by Worcester in a trade announced on September 6th, 2023 from the Trois-Rivieres Lions in exchange for cash considerations.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

