Admirals Stunned In Opening Night Defeat Against Thunder

October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - Following their strongest season in a decade, the Norfolk Admirals commenced their 2024 campaign with a rematch against the Adirondack Thunder, recalling last season's North Division Finals. In a contest characterized by low scoring, the Thunder secured a 2-1 victory by scoring two consecutive goals in the final two minutes of the game.

Kristian Stead, a key returnee from the previous season, made his first start in goal for the current season and delivered a commendable performance. He concluded the evening with 26 saves from 28 shots faced, despite the Admirals' loss.

In the initial twenty minutes, the Admirals commenced with a swift and aggressive offensive strategy, directing multiple shots at Jeremy Brodeur; however, the score remained unaltered. Both teams had numerous opportunities to secure the opening goal, yet the efforts from both goaltenders, Stead and Brodeur, ensured a scoreless period.

With six minutes remaining in the first period, Norfolk found themselves on the penalty kill due to a high-sticking infraction on Andrew McLean. Nonetheless, the Thunder was unable to capitalize on this power play opportunity. Norfolk recorded a slight edge in shots (10-9) during the opening period, but the score stood at 0-0.

Three minutes into the second period, a rebound from Carson Musser elicited a vigorous reaction from the audience at Scope, as he netted the first goal of the 2024 season with a wrist shot that eluded Brodeur's left shoulder.

Following the goal, the Admirals sustained their momentum on the ice, maintaining their one-goal lead. At the midpoint of the period, Norfolk was granted a power play opportunity but failed to extend their lead. Although the Thunder outshot Norfolk 11-8 during this frame, Musser's goal remained the only tally.

The final twenty minutes depicted a lackluster performance from both teams, as the Admirals aimed to preserve their slender lead. The third period was marked by increased tensions, resulting in several penalties for both sides. As time dwindled, the score persistently favored Norfolk at 1-0 until the final two minutes of play.

With two power play opportunities available in the closing minutes, the Thunder scored consecutive goals within thirty-four seconds, executed by Ryan Smith and Kevin O'Neil, which secured a late advantage. Subsequently, Adirondack maintained their lead in the final minute, achieving victory on opening night.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. ADK - K. O'Neil (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

2. ADK - J. Brodeur (25 saves off of 26 shots)

3. NOR - K. Stead (26 saves off of 28 shots)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals will take to the ice at Norfolk Scope once again tomorrow evening for a second matchup against the Thunder. The team aims to score a bounce-back victory, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

