Ghost Pirates Announce 2024-25 Team Captains

October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team's captains for the 2024-25 season. Logan Drevitch has been named captain while Will Riedell and Zach Uens will serve as the club's alternate captains..

Ghost Pirates head coach Jared Staal addressed the team Wednesday morning and made the announcement.

"I didn't know Logan as a player or a person before I got here, but I did my research," Staal said. "He's been nothing but great. He's worked every single day and has been a voice in the locker room, as well. Logan exemplifies everything I like in a captain. When things get hard, he's going to work harder. He's a great fit and I'm happy to name him our captain."

Drevitch led Savannah with 52 points (19 goals, 33 assists) in 69 games last season. The Middleboro, MA, native is Savannah's franchise leader in assists (57), ranking second in points (89). Drevitch previously served as an alternate captain during his senior year at Merrimack College in 2021-22.

"It's a huge honor to represent the Ghost Pirates," Drevitch said. "Having the chance in any level of pro hockey to be a leader and wear a letter on your jersey is really special. It means a lot. We have a lot of leaders in that room to lean back on; I think it's going to be a really good year."

Riedell split time between the Rapid City Rush and the AHL's Calgary Wranglers last year, appearing in 48 total games and recording 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists). The Greensboro, NC, native suited up in 15 contests for the Ghost Pirates in 2022-23, registering four assists. In 2020-21 with Lake Superior State University, Riedell was chosen to be an alternate captain. He was named Ohio State University's captain in 2021-22.

"It's exciting," Riedell said. "It's my first time wearing a letter at the pro level, but I'm proud to help lead these guys, especially here in Savannah where I started a few years ago."

Riedell has played 48 AHL games over the past two seasons with Calgary and the San Jose Barracuda, whom Riedell first signed a PTO with in December 2022 during his tenure with the Ghost Pirates.

"Will has a business approach and does it right every day," Staal said. "He's in exceptional shape and takes care of himself away from the rink. He's a big lead-by-example type of player and we're really proud to have him in our leadership group."

Uens has spent the last two seasons with the Florida Everblades and AHL's Charlotte Checkers, appearing in a total of 117 games. He has won back-to-back Kelly Cup championships with the Everblades, skating in 44 postseason contests.

"We had older teams in Florida both years that we won, so I was able to learn from those guys," Uens said. "We have a young team here, so it'll be fun to help the guys get to that next level and develop."

The 23-year-old defenseman played with Drevitch at Merrimack from 2019-22.

"Zach is awesome," Drevitch said. "To see him grow from college to professional now that I've played against him for the past two years ... it's been cool to watch him become a leader. He's going to be great for us."

The Ghost Pirates open the 2024-25 regular season against the Indy Fuel at Enmarket Arena on Friday, October 18 in front of a sell-out crowd. Watch the game on WJCL 22 or stream it on FloHockey and Mixlr.

