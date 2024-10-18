Atlanta Gladiators Release Season Opening Roster
October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the club's season opening roster for the 2024-25 season. The list includes 23 players, consisting of 13 forwards, eight defenseman, and two goaltenders.
Forwards (13): Easton Armstrong, Joshua Boyer, Carson Denomie, Ryan Cranford, Tyler Drevitch, Filip Forsmark, P.J. Fletcher, Connor Galloway, Michael Marchesan, Blake Murray, Eric Neiley, Jackson Pierson, and Cody Sylvester.
Defense (8): Dylan Carabia (Reserve), Brenden Datema, Jeremy Hanzel, Christian Hausinger, Andrew Jarvis, Chad Nychuk, Derek Topatigh, and Zach Yoder (Reserve).
Goaltenders (2): Drew DeRidder, Ethan Haider
The puck drops on the 2024 campaign tomorrow, Saturday, October 19th, at 7 p.m, against the out-of-division Indy Fuel.
