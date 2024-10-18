Noah Epstein Joins Icemen Broadcast Network

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that Noah Epstein has joined the Icemen Broadcast Network.

Epstein (pictured above) joins the Icemen Broadcast team from the baseball diamond where he currently serves as the Broadcast & Communications Coordinator for the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, acting as the play-by-play broadcaster and tackling all media responsibilities. He currently hosts "I Noah Guy," the official podcast for the Ghost Peppers. In the summer of 2023, he called games for the Gastonia Honey Hunters during the 2023 season and called basketball games for Adelphi University and Felician University the following winter. Epstein covered hockey games at Quinnipiac University where he also received his bachelor's and master's degree in journalism and sports journalism, respectively.

Epstein will handle the play-by-play duties for Icemen road games for the 2024-25 season. He will take over for previous road announcer Alex Reed who has accepted a new position with Zawyer Sports & Entertainment's Hockey Operations Department. In his new role, Reed will perform team services duties for all hockey teams under the Zawyer Sports umbrella but will remain as the Icemen's communications/media relations director. Reed has called more than 1,000 hockey games over the course of his 16 seasons spent in the ECHL and QMJHL.

Veteran broadcaster Arley Johnson will once again return for his eighth season with the Icemen, handling the play-by-play coverage for all Icemen home games. In addition, Johnson will be behind the mic for the Icemen's first two road games of the upcoming season to be played at Tahoe on October 24th & 25th. Epstein will make his debut on November 2nd when the Icemen battle the Orlando Solar Bears at the Kia Center.

Fans can watch all Icemen game broadcasts on FloHockey.TV

Fans can also listen to all games on the Mixlr App or at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season at home against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2024-25 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

