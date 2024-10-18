Eddie Matsushima Named Captain of Bison, Jonny Evans Named Assistant Captain

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that Eddie Matshushima has been named captain and Jonny Evans has been named assistant captain of the team.

Matsushima, 30, played the previous three seasons with the Tulsa Oilers leading the team in goals each of the last two seasons. Last season, he skated in two games for the San Diego Gulls, making his AHL debut March 6 vs. Coachella Valley.

Eddie exemplifies what we expect from this organization and aligns with our values and culture that we are building. We are proud to name him the first captain in franchise history, General Manager and Head Coach Phillip Barski said. He has the utmost respect for the game, cohesive attitude towards his teammates, and demands the best from him and others around him. He will not only be a strong leader for our team but be an outstanding member to the community of Bloomington.

The Verona, Wisconsin native has earned 68 goals and 72 assists (140 points) and 133 penalty minutes in 190 career ECHL games with the Oilers, Orlando Solar Bears, Maine Mariners and Worcester Railers. In 2022-23, he set career-highs in points with 47 and games played with 65 while representing the Oilers in the ECHL All-Star Classic.

I am honored to be named the inaugural captain of the Bison, said Matsushima. I want to thank Coach Barski and the Hallett family for their belief in me. We have a wonderful group of players and I look forward to working hard together to achieve our goal of success.

The 5-11, 185-pound forward appeared in 67 career SPHL games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, collecting 24 goals and 39 assists (63 points) and 53 penalty minutes. In 2020-21, Matsushima helped the Ice Flyers clinch the organization's fourth President's Cup Championship. He also earned SPHL Second All-Star Team honors.

Evans, 27, played the previous three seasons with the Stingrays amassing 34 goals and 54 assists (88 points) in 105 career ECHL games. His 45 points last season ranked fourth on the team.

Since the first conversation I had with Jonny, I found maturity, responsibility and a deep care for what he brings to the rink on a day-to-day basis, Barski continued. His voice and ability to lead by example will provide a great culture to our locker room and younger players. I couldn't be more thrilled to not only have him apart of this franchise but as a leader for our club.

The Delta, British Columbia native played four seasons at the University of Connecticut totaling 37 goals and 42 assists (79 points) in 106 collegiate games.

I'm grateful to be named to the leadership group of the Bison, Evans commented. I understand it is a privilege to wear a letter and the responsibilities it comes with. I am prepared to help our group work as one to become the best athletes and members of the community.

