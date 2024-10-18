ECHL Transactions - October 18
October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 18, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Bryce Martin, D
Rapid City:
Max Johnson, F
Trois-Rivieres:
Ryan Brushett, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
add Artem Kulakov, D acquired from Worcester
delete Robbie Baillargeon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve10/16
delete Hudson Wilson, D recalled by Tucson
Cincinnati:
add Kristian Hufsky, G added as emergency backup goalie
Fort Wayne:
add Kyle Mayhew, D activated from reserve
add Yannick Turcotte, F activated from reserve
delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve
delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve
Florida:
add Kyle Betts, F playing rights acquired from Utah
add Isaac Nurse, F signed contract
add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve
delete Reed Lebster, F traded to Utah
delete Matthew Wedman, F playing rights traded to Utah
Greenville:
add Tyson Fawcett, F activated from reserve
delete Zach White, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
add Matt Register, D activated from reserve
add Patrick Kudla, D activated from reserve
delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve
delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
delete Jay Powell, D placed on 3-day injured reserve10/16
Maine:
add Zachary Massicotte, D acquired from Wheeling
add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve
delete Ryan Bischel, G activated from reserve
delete Christian Berger, D placed on reserve
delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Carson Golder, F assigned by Manitoba
delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
delete Jesse Jacques, F suspended by Orlando 10/7
South Carolina:
add Reilly Webb, F acquired from Bloomington
delete Reilly Webb F placed on reserve
Tahoe:
delete Bailey Brkin, G removed as EBUG
Utah:
add Matthew Wedman, F playing rights acquired fromFlorida
delete Kyle Betts, F playing rights traded to Florida
Wheeling:
add Sam Houde, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre
add Cole Cameron, D acquired from Maine
add Jordan Martel, F activated from reserve
delete Jared Westcott, F placed on reserve
delete Dustin Manz, F placed on reserve
delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
