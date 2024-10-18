ECHL Transactions - October 18

October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 18, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Bryce Martin, D

Rapid City:

Max Johnson, F

Trois-Rivieres:

Ryan Brushett, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Artem Kulakov, D acquired from Worcester

delete Robbie Baillargeon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve10/16

delete Hudson Wilson, D recalled by Tucson

Cincinnati:

add Kristian Hufsky, G added as emergency backup goalie

Fort Wayne:

add Kyle Mayhew, D activated from reserve

add Yannick Turcotte, F activated from reserve

delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve

delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Kyle Betts, F playing rights acquired from Utah

add Isaac Nurse, F signed contract

add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve

delete Reed Lebster, F traded to Utah

delete Matthew Wedman, F playing rights traded to Utah

Greenville:

add Tyson Fawcett, F activated from reserve

delete Zach White, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Matt Register, D activated from reserve

add Patrick Kudla, D activated from reserve

delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve

delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

delete Jay Powell, D placed on 3-day injured reserve10/16

Maine:

add Zachary Massicotte, D acquired from Wheeling

add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve

delete Ryan Bischel, G activated from reserve

delete Christian Berger, D placed on reserve

delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Carson Golder, F assigned by Manitoba

delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

delete Jesse Jacques, F suspended by Orlando 10/7

South Carolina:

add Reilly Webb, F acquired from Bloomington

delete Reilly Webb F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

delete Bailey Brkin, G removed as EBUG

Utah:

add Matthew Wedman, F playing rights acquired fromFlorida

delete Kyle Betts, F playing rights traded to Florida

Wheeling:

add Sam Houde, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre

add Cole Cameron, D acquired from Maine

add Jordan Martel, F activated from reserve

delete Jared Westcott, F placed on reserve

delete Dustin Manz, F placed on reserve

delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

