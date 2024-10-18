Maverick Newcomers Shine In An Impressive Season Opener Against Wichita

After a brief offseason, the Kansas City Mavericks hit the ice for the first time since their remarkable run ended with heartbreak in the Kelly Cup Finals. With 11 players returning from that record-setting squad, excitement was high. However, this game was all about the fresh faces of the 2024-25 Mavericks team.

The season opener didn't start as planned for the Mavericks. Just 44 seconds into the game, Max Andreev took a tripping penalty, and the Wichita Thunder wasted no time capitalizing. On the first shot faced by Mavericks' goalie Victor Ostman, Peter Bates tipped the puck into the net just 51 seconds into the game. Despite the early struggles, the Mavericks seized momentum for the rest of the period, which paid off when Luke Loheit scored his first career professional goal. Aaron Dell got the start in net for the Thunder.

After a rough start in the first, the second period was a complete turnaround. Just nine seconds into the frame, Cam Morrison scored his first goal in a Mavericks uniform. The momentum kept building, and a little over two minutes later, Landon McCallum netted his first professional goal, extending the Mavericks' lead to two. The Thunder fought back with a late goal by Dominic Dockery, cutting the lead to one as the teams headed into the third.

The third period started with strong defensive efforts from both sides. For the Mavericks, the best defense was a good offense. On a rare 2-on-0 breakaway, Cade Borchardt drew a penalty shot, and he didn't miss. His goal added an important insurance marker, making the score 4-2. Wichita continued to battle but struggled with penalties. Jackson Berezowski capitalized with a power play goal, putting the game out of reach. The Thunder found a late spark when Michal Stinil scored on a breakaway in the final minute, but it was too little, too late.

The final score was 5-3, with the Mavericks winning their third consecutive season opener for the first time in franchise history. It was an impressive road win for a team that broke the league record for most road wins in a season last year.

The Mavericks will look to keep their momentum going tomorrow in their home opener, as they take on this same Thunder team in the second half of the back-to-back.

