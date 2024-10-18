The Wait Is Over: Mavericks Season Begins Tonight in Wichita with ECHL Game of the Week

The Kansas City Mavericks will kick off their highly anticipated 2024-25 season tonight in a thrilling matchup against their rivals, the Wichita Thunder. The game has been selected as the inaugural ECHL Game of the Week and promises to deliver an exciting start to the season.

WHEN: Tonight, October 18, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 PM CST.

WHERE: Wichita, Kansas, at the Intrust Bank Arena.

WATCH: Fans can catch all the action live and for free on FloHockey's official Facebook, X, and YouTube pages, or watch it via the official FloHockey website.

This is the first step in what promises to be an incredibly exciting season for the Mavericks as they look to build on their record-setting season last year. Don't miss your chance to see the Mavericks in action!

