Nailers Magnificent in Maine to Start Season

October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME- The Wheeling Nailers had the exact start to the season they were looking for on Friday night, as they earned their first ever triumph in the State of Maine. Gabe Klassen and Phip Waugh both scored their first professional goals, while Jordan Martel snapped a 1-1 deadlock in the second period to propel Wheeling to the 4-1 road win over the Maine Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena. Jaxon Castor was the winning netminder with 25 stops.

The game got started with some fireworks, as Wheeling's Matthew Quercia and Maine's Justin Bean threw down the gloves 2:38 into the contests. That emotional boost favored the Nailers, who opened the scoring 1:22 later with a power play strike. Kyle Jackson played the puck to Atley Calvert along the left side of the goal line, and Calvert promptly delivered a feed to Gabe Klassen, who drilled a one-timer into the right side of the cage for his first professional goal. Maine drew even at the 8:58 mark, when former Nailer Evan Vierling maneuvered his way into the high slot and roofed a wrist shot off of the left side of the crossbar and in.

Wheeling's power play converted again at the 3:01 mark of the middle frame, as the visitors retook the lead. Chris Ortiz chipped a pass to Jordan Martel along the left-wing wall. Martel twirled his way into the slot, and shoveled a wrist shot into the top-left corner of the net.

The Nailers locked things down defensively in the third period, and got some breathing room with a pair of insurance markers. Phip Waugh put Wheeling ahead by two at the 5:07 mark, when he stepped up to the top of the left circle and shoveled a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the twine for his first goal as a pro. Kyle Jackson iced the 4-1 triumph with an empty netter, which was set up by Jack Beck's first career point.

Jaxon Castor earned the victory in goal for the Nailers, as he began his second pro season with 25 saves on 26 shots. Nolan Maier took the loss for the Mariners, as he was bested three times on 23 shots.

The Nailers and Mariners will meet up again on Saturday at 6:00 in Portland, as the team continues its five-game season-opening road stretch. Wheeling will play its home opener on Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Swaggy P will be performing trick shots during both intermissions. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

