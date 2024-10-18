Royals Announce 16 Game Broadcasts to Stream on Flyers Broadcast Network

October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that the following 16 game broadcasts during the 2024-25 season will be streamed on Flyers Radio 24/7, the Flyers' dedicated online streaming station on the Flyers Broadcast Network:

Reading at Worcester - Sunday, Oct. 20th @ 3:05 PM

Reading at Trois-Rivières- Friday, Nov. 1st @ 7:00 PM

Reading at Maine - Sunday, Nov. 3rd @ 3:00 PM

Reading vs. Indy - Sunday, Nov. 10th @ 3:00 PM

Reading at Adirondack - Sunday, Nov. 17th @ 3:00 PM

Reading at Worcester - Wednesday, Dec. 11th @ 7:05 PM

Reading vs. Wheeling - Friday, Dec. 13th @ 7:00 PM

Reading vs. Jacksonville - Monday, Jan. 20th @ 1:00 PM

Reading vs. Adirondack - Saturday, Feb. 1st @ 7:00 PM

Reading vs. Norfolk - Tuesday, Feb. 4th @ 10:30 AM

Reading vs. Maine - Wednesday, Feb. 26th @ 7:00 PM

Reading vs. Adirondack - Wednesday, Mar. 5th @ 7:00 PM

Reading at Maine - Friday, March 7th @ 7:15 PM

Reading at Norfolk - Wednesday, Mar. 26th @ 7:05 PM

Reading vs. Maine - Sunday, Mar. 30th @ 3:00 PM

Reading at Wheeling - Sunday, Apr. 6th @ 4:10 PM

Dates and channels are subject to change.

The Voice of the Royals, Erik Jesberger, will call the action while the Flyers Director of Broadcasting, Brian Smith, makes the stream available on Flyers Radio 24/7.

All games will continue to be heard on the Royals Broadcast Network via the Royals' Mixlr Mobile app, the 99.3 FM in-arena broadcast, presented by Deibler Dental, and the ECHL's streaming video platform, FloHockey on FloSports.

In addition to carrying these select Royals games and all Flyers games live, the channel also features replays of select games, daily news updates, select Lehigh Valley Phantoms broadcasts, additional Phantoms programming, and much more. Flyers Radio 24/7 is powered by Live365 and is available worldwide, as well as in the Philadelphia area on 92.5 FM HD3.

How to find Royals Game Broadcasts on Flyers Radio 24/7:

ON YOUR COMPUTER - visit FlyersRadio247.com to listen at work, at home, or wherever you have your computer running.

ON YOUR PHONE - Download the Live365 app from the App Store or Google Play and search for Flyers Radio 24/7. Connect your phone to your car, your headphones or your speaker and you'll be good to go.

HD RADIO - If you have HD radio capability in your car or home, you can find Flyers Radio 24/7 on 92.5 FM HD-3. Set a preset on your radio for easy access to 24/7 Flyers programming

