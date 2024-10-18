Thunder Stun Admirals in Season Opener, 2-1
October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder scored two goals in 34 seconds in a 2-1 comeback victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night to open the season at Scope Arena in front of 6,502 fans.
After no scoring in the first period, Norfolk's Carson Musser picked up a rebound after two saves by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur and sent the third chance into the net for a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Ryan Chyzowski and Kameron Nault at 3:03 of the second period.
Late in the third period, Ryan Smith took a pass in the left circle and beat goaltender Kristian Stead with a one timer to tie the game with the net empty. The goal was assisted by Tag Bertuzzi and Kevin O'Neil with 1:42 left in regulation and the score evened up, 1-1.
The Thunder took the lead just 34 seconds later on the power play as Kevin O'Neil picked up a rebound and sent a shot over the shoulder of Kristian Stead for a 2-1 lead. Assists on O'Neil's goal came from Brendan Less and Tag Bertuzzi. That goal held up as the game winner in the 2-1 victory.
Jeremy Brodeur picked up the victory with a 25-save performance.
The Thunder visit Norfolk next Friday and Saturday to open the regular season before returning to Cool Insuring Arena for the home opener on Saturday, October 26 against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 7 p.m. Giveaways, drink special and much more! Get your tickets at www.echlthunder.com/tickets
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder goaltender Jeremy Brodeur
