Royals Open 2024-25 Regular Season on Road against Trois-Rivières
October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open their 2024-25 regular season on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, October 18th at 7:00 p.m. The game marks the 16th time in 23 seasons the Royals have opened their campaign with an away game. The Royals are 8-11-3-0 all-time in season openers with a 5-9-2 record in season openers on the road.
The season opener begins a three-game weekend road-trip continuing in Worcester against the Railers on Saturday, October 19th at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday, October 20th at 3:05 p.m.
Royals Right Now:
The Royals split their two-game preseason series against the Adirondack Thunder with a win on Friday, October 11 at Cool Insuring Arena, 4-2, before a series finale loss on Saturday, October 12 at Santander Arena, 4-2. Forwards Tyler Gratton (2g-1a) and Matt Miller (1g-2a) led the Royals offense in the preseason with three points each. The Royals' power play went 2/3 and penalty kill went 3/4 against the Thunder with Reading power play goals scored by Miller and forward Brock Caufield.
Scouting the Lions:
Trois-Rivières is led by second-year head coach Ron Choules (31-30-8) and returns the franchise's all-time leader in goals and 2020-21 ECHL MVP with the Wichita Thunder, forward Anthony Beauregard, for a third season (his 7th pro season overall).
The Lions finished third in the North Division and 15th overall in the ECHL with a 31-30-8 record in the 2023-24 season. ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadians, the Lions fell to the Norfolk Admirals in the North Division Semifinals of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs four games to two.
-
The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
