Royals Open 2024-25 Regular Season on Road against Trois-Rivières

October 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open their 2024-25 regular season on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, October 18th at 7:00 p.m. The game marks the 16th time in 23 seasons the Royals have opened their campaign with an away game. The Royals are 8-11-3-0 all-time in season openers with a 5-9-2 record in season openers on the road.

The season opener begins a three-game weekend road-trip continuing in Worcester against the Railers on Saturday, October 19th at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday, October 20th at 3:05 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals split their two-game preseason series against the Adirondack Thunder with a win on Friday, October 11 at Cool Insuring Arena, 4-2, before a series finale loss on Saturday, October 12 at Santander Arena, 4-2. Forwards Tyler Gratton (2g-1a) and Matt Miller (1g-2a) led the Royals offense in the preseason with three points each. The Royals' power play went 2/3 and penalty kill went 3/4 against the Thunder with Reading power play goals scored by Miller and forward Brock Caufield.

Scouting the Lions:

Trois-Rivières is led by second-year head coach Ron Choules (31-30-8) and returns the franchise's all-time leader in goals and 2020-21 ECHL MVP with the Wichita Thunder, forward Anthony Beauregard, for a third season (his 7th pro season overall).

The Lions finished third in the North Division and 15th overall in the ECHL with a 31-30-8 record in the 2023-24 season. ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadians, the Lions fell to the Norfolk Admirals in the North Division Semifinals of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs four games to two.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

